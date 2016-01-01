Helm additional manifests

Chart version 2.x only The additionalManifests feature is available in the v2.x subchart-based Helm chart only.

The additionalManifests value lets you deploy arbitrary Kubernetes objects alongside the ClickStack chart. Use it for resources that the chart does not template natively, such as NetworkPolicy , HorizontalPodAutoscaler , ServiceAccount , PodMonitor , custom Ingress objects, or any other Kubernetes API object.

Each entry in additionalManifests is a complete Kubernetes resource definition. The chart:

Iterates over each entry in the list Converts the entry to YAML ( toYaml ) Evaluates template expressions in that YAML using Helm tpl

Template expressions can reference:

.Release.Name , .Release.Namespace

, include "clickstack.fullname" . and other chart helpers

and other chart helpers .Values.*

additionalManifests: - apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-custom' data: release: '{{ .Release.Name }}'

additionalManifests is configured in a values file, and values files are parsed as YAML before tpl runs.

Any {{ ... }} in a values file must be inside a quoted string

in a values file must be inside a quoted string Structural template blocks are not valid values YAML (for example, {{- include ... | nindent ... }} by itself)

by itself) For non-string fields (for example, numeric ports), use literal values or named ports

If you need structural templating, use a wrapper chart template instead of a raw values file

# Valid in values.yaml name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app' # Invalid in values.yaml (unquoted template expression) name: {{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app # Invalid in values.yaml (structural template block) labels: {{- include "clickstack.labels" . | nindent 2 }}

These helpers are defined in templates/_helpers.tpl :

Helper Description Values-file usage clickstack.name Chart name (truncated to 63 chars) Safe in quoted scalars clickstack.fullname Release-qualified name Safe in quoted scalars clickstack.chart Chart name + version Safe in quoted scalars clickstack.selectorLabels Selector labels block Wrapper chart templates only clickstack.labels Standard labels block Wrapper chart templates only clickstack.mongodb.fullname MongoDB CR name Safe in quoted scalars clickstack.clickhouse.fullname ClickHouse CR name Safe in quoted scalars clickstack.otel.fullname OTEL Collector name Safe in quoted scalars

additionalManifests: - apiVersion: v1 kind: ServiceAccount metadata: name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}' namespace: '{{ .Release.Namespace }}' labels: app.kubernetes.io/name: '{{ include "clickstack.name" . }}' app.kubernetes.io/instance: '{{ .Release.Name }}' annotations: eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn: "arn:aws:iam::123456789:role/my-role"

Restrict ingress traffic to HyperDX pods:

additionalManifests: - apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: NetworkPolicy metadata: name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-allow-ingress' spec: podSelector: matchLabels: app.kubernetes.io/name: '{{ include "clickstack.name" . }}' app.kubernetes.io/instance: '{{ .Release.Name }}' policyTypes: - Ingress ingress: - from: - namespaceSelector: matchLabels: kubernetes.io/metadata.name: ingress-nginx ports: - protocol: TCP port: 3000 - protocol: TCP port: 8000

additionalManifests: - apiVersion: autoscaling/v2 kind: HorizontalPodAutoscaler metadata: name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-hpa' spec: scaleTargetRef: apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app' minReplicas: 2 maxReplicas: 10 metrics: - type: Resource resource: name: cpu target: type: Utilization averageUtilization: 75

additionalManifests: - apiVersion: monitoring.coreos.com/v1 kind: PodMonitor metadata: name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}' labels: release: prometheus spec: selector: matchLabels: app.kubernetes.io/name: '{{ include "clickstack.name" . }}' app.kubernetes.io/instance: '{{ .Release.Name }}' podMetricsEndpoints: - port: app interval: 30s

When using the AWS Load Balancer Controller, disable the chart's built-in nginx Ingress and define a custom ALB Ingress:

hyperdx: ingress: enabled: false additionalManifests: - apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-alb' annotations: alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/scheme: internet-facing alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/target-type: ip alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/certificate-arn: "arn:aws:acm:us-east-1:123456789:certificate/abc-123" alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/listen-ports: '[{"HTTPS":443}]' alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/ssl-redirect: "443" alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/group.name: clickstack alb.ingress.kubernetes.io/healthcheck-path: /api/health spec: ingressClassName: alb rules: - host: clickstack.example.com http: paths: - path: / pathType: Prefix backend: service: name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app' port: name: app

For a complete ALB setup example including internal OTEL collector ingress and HPA, see the ALB example values.

For ALB scenarios that require explicit TargetGroupBinding resources:

additionalManifests: - apiVersion: elbv2.k8s.aws/v1beta1 kind: TargetGroupBinding metadata: name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-tgb' spec: serviceRef: name: '{{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-app' port: app targetGroupARN: "arn:aws:elasticloadbalancing:us-east-1:123456789:targetgroup/my-tg/abc123" targetType: ip

If you need structural helpers like include "clickstack.labels" . | nindent 4 , render them from a wrapper chart template ( templates/*.yaml ) instead of putting those blocks directly in values files.

Example wrapper chart template snippet:

apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: {{ include "clickstack.fullname" . }}-extra labels: {{- include "clickstack.labels" . | nindent 4 }} data: appPort: "{{ .Values.hyperdx.ports.app }}"

Each additionalManifests entry is rendered as a separate YAML document. You can add Helm hook annotations to control install/upgrade ordering:

additionalManifests: - apiVersion: batch/v1 kind: Job metadata: name: post-install-job annotations: helm.sh/hook: post-install helm.sh/hook-delete-policy: hook-succeeded spec: template: spec: restartPolicy: Never containers: - name: migrate image: my-migration-image:latest command: ["./migrate.sh"]

If your additional manifests include custom resources (for example, PodMonitor ), the CRDs must already exist in the cluster before install/upgrade.