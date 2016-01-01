Helm additional manifests
The
additionalManifests feature is available in the v2.x subchart-based Helm chart only.
The
additionalManifests value lets you deploy arbitrary Kubernetes objects alongside the ClickStack chart. Use it for resources that the chart does not template natively, such as
NetworkPolicy,
HorizontalPodAutoscaler,
ServiceAccount,
PodMonitor, custom
Ingress objects, or any other Kubernetes API object.
How it works
Each entry in
additionalManifests is a complete Kubernetes resource definition. The chart:
- Iterates over each entry in the list
- Converts the entry to YAML (
toYaml)
- Evaluates template expressions in that YAML using Helm
tpl
Template expressions can reference:
.Release.Name,
.Release.Namespace
include "clickstack.fullname" .and other chart helpers
.Values.*
Values file constraints
additionalManifests is configured in a values file, and values files are parsed as YAML before
tpl runs.
- Any
{{ ... }}in a values file must be inside a quoted string
- Structural template blocks are not valid values YAML (for example,
{{- include ... | nindent ... }}by itself)
- For non-string fields (for example, numeric ports), use literal values or named ports
- If you need structural templating, use a wrapper chart template instead of a raw values file
Available chart helpers
These helpers are defined in
templates/_helpers.tpl:
|Helper
|Description
|Values-file usage
clickstack.name
|Chart name (truncated to 63 chars)
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.fullname
|Release-qualified name
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.chart
|Chart name + version
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.selectorLabels
|Selector labels block
|Wrapper chart templates only
clickstack.labels
|Standard labels block
|Wrapper chart templates only
clickstack.mongodb.fullname
|MongoDB CR name
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.clickhouse.fullname
|ClickHouse CR name
|Safe in quoted scalars
clickstack.otel.fullname
|OTEL Collector name
|Safe in quoted scalars
Examples
ServiceAccount
NetworkPolicy
Restrict ingress traffic to HyperDX pods:
HorizontalPodAutoscaler
PodMonitor (Prometheus Operator)
AWS ALB Ingress
When using the AWS Load Balancer Controller, disable the chart's built-in nginx Ingress and define a custom ALB Ingress:
For a complete ALB setup example including internal OTEL collector ingress and HPA, see the ALB example values.
TargetGroupBinding
For ALB scenarios that require explicit
TargetGroupBinding resources:
Advanced: wrapper chart templates
If you need structural helpers like
include "clickstack.labels" . | nindent 4, render them from a wrapper chart template (
templates/*.yaml) instead of putting those blocks directly in values files.
Example wrapper chart template snippet:
Tips
Helm hooks
Each
additionalManifests entry is rendered as a separate YAML document. You can add Helm hook annotations to control install/upgrade ordering:
CRD ordering
If your additional manifests include custom resources (for example,
PodMonitor), the CRDs must already exist in the cluster before install/upgrade.
Combining multiple resources
additionalManifests is a list. Entries are rendered in list order, and each entry becomes its own YAML document.
Next steps
- Main Helm guide - Basic installation
- Configuration guide - API keys, secrets, and ingress
- Cloud deployments - GKE, EKS, and AKS configurations
- ClickStack Helm charts repository - Chart source code and values reference