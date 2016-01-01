Helm

The helm chart for HyperDX can be found here and is the recommended method for production deployments.

By default, the Helm chart provisions all core components, including:

ClickHouse

HyperDX

OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector

MongoDB (for persistent application state)

However, it can be easily customized to integrate with an existing ClickHouse deployment - for example, one hosted in ClickHouse Cloud.

The chart supports standard Kubernetes best practices, including:

Environment-specific configuration via values.yaml

Resource limits and pod-level scaling

TLS and ingress configuration

Secrets management and authentication setup

Proof of concepts

Production

Prerequisites Helm v3+

Kubernetes cluster (v1.20+ recommended)

kubectl configured to interact with your cluster Add the HyperDX Helm Repository Add the HyperDX Helm repository: Installing HyperDX To install the HyperDX chart with default values: Verify the installation Verify the installation: When all pods are ready, proceed. Forward ports Port forwarding allows us to access and set up HyperDX. Users deploying to production should instead expose the service via an ingress or load balancer to ensure proper network access, TLS termination, and scalability. Port forwarding is best suited for local development or one-off administrative tasks, not long-term or high-availability environments. Navigate to the UI Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI. Create a user, providing a username and password which means the requirements. On clicking Create , data sources will be created for the ClickHouse instance deployed with the Helm chart. Overriding default connection You can override the default connection to the integrated ClickHouse instance. For details, see "Using ClickHouse Cloud". For an example of using an alternative ClickHouse instance, see "Create a ClickHouse Cloud connection". Customizing values (Optional) You can customize settings by using --set flags. For example: Example config: Using Secrets (Optional) For handling sensitive data such as API keys or database credentials, use Kubernetes secrets. The HyperDX Helm charts provide default secret files that you can modify and apply to your cluster. The Helm chart includes a default secret template located at charts/hdx-oss-v2/templates/secrets.yaml . This file provides a base structure for managing secrets. If you need to manually apply a secret, modify and apply the provided secrets.yaml template: Apply the secret to your cluster: If you prefer, you can create a custom Kubernetes secret manually: To reference a secret in values.yaml :

If using ClickHouse Cloud users disable the ClickHouse instance deployed by the Helm chart and specify the Cloud Cloud credentials:

Alternatively, use a values.yaml file:

By default, this chart also installs ClickHouse and the OTel collector. However, for production, it is recommended that you manage ClickHouse and the OTel collector separately.

To disable ClickHouse and the OTel collector, set the following values:

By default, there is one task in the chart setup as a cronjob, responsible for checking whether alerts should fire. Here are its configuration options:

Parameter Description Default tasks.enabled Enable/Disable cron tasks in the cluster. By default, the HyperDX image will run cron tasks in the process. Change to true if you'd rather use a separate cron task in the cluster. false tasks.checkAlerts.schedule Cron schedule for the check-alerts task */1 * * * * tasks.checkAlerts.resources Resource requests and limits for the check-alerts task See values.yaml

To upgrade to a newer version:

To check available chart versions:

To remove the deployment:

This will remove all resources associated with the release, but persistent data (if any) may remain.