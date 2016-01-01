ClickHouse Cloud

HyperDX is Open Telemetry native but not Open Telemetry exclusive - you can use your own table schemas if desired.

If you're using the above OTel collector to create the database and tables within ClickHouse, retain all default values within the create source model, completing the Table field with the value otel_logs - to create a logs source. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click Save New Source .

To create sources for traces and OTel metrics, you can select Create New Source from the top menu.

From here, select the required source type followed by the appropriate table e.g. for traces, select the table otel_traces . All settings should be auto-detected.

Correlating sources Note that different data sources in ClickStack—such as logs and traces—can be correlated with each other. To enable this, additional configuration is required on each source. For example, in the logs source, you can specify a corresponding trace source, and vice versa in the traces source. See "Correlated sources" for further details.

Users looking to connect HyperDX to an existing service with data can complete the database and table settings as required. Settings will be auto-detected if tables conform to the Open Telemetry schemas for ClickHouse.

If using your own schema, we recommend creating a Logs source ensuring the required fields are specified - see "Log source settings" for further details.