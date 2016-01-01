Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

ClickHouse Cloud

Private preview in ClickHouse Cloud
Private Preview

This feature is in ClickHouse Cloud private preview. If your org is interested in getting priority access, join the waitlist.

If you're new to ClickHouse Cloud, click here to learn more or sign up for a free trial to get started.

This option is designed if you're using ClickHouse Cloud. In this deployment pattern, both ClickHouse and HyperDX are hosted in ClickHouse Cloud, minimizing the number of components the user needs to self-host.

As well as reducing infrastructure management, this deployment pattern ensures authentication is integrated with ClickHouse Cloud SSO/SAML. Unlike self-hosted deployments, there is also no need to provision a MongoDB instance to store application state — such as dashboards, saved searches, user settings, and alerts.

In this mode, data ingestion is entirely left to the user. You can ingest data into ClickHouse Cloud using your own hosted OpenTelemetry collector, direct ingestion from client libraries, ClickHouse-native table engines (such as Kafka or S3), ETL pipelines, or ClickPipes — ClickHouse Cloud's managed ingestion service. This approach offers the simplest and most performant way to operate ClickStack.

Suitable for

This deployment pattern is ideal in the following scenarios:

  1. You already have observability data in ClickHouse Cloud and wish to visualize it using HyperDX.
  2. You operate a large observability deployment and need the dedicated performance and scalability of ClickStack with ClickHouse Cloud.
  3. You're already using ClickHouse Cloud for analytics and want to instrument your application using ClickStack instrumentation libraries — sending data to the same cluster. In this case, we recommend using warehouses to isolate compute for observability workloads.

Deployment steps

The following guide assumes you have already created a ClickHouse Cloud service. If you haven't created a service, follow the "Create a ClickHouse service" step from our Quick Start guide.

Copy service credentials (optional)

If you have existing observability events you wish to visualize in your service, this step can be skipped.

Navigate to the main service listing and select the service you intend to observability events in for visualization in HyperDX.

Press the Connect button from the navigation menu. A modal will open offering the credentials to your service with a set of instructions on how to connect via different interfaces and languages. Select HTTPS from the drop down and record the connection endpoint and credentials.

Deploy Open Telemetry Collector (optional)

If you have existing observability events you wish to visualize in your service, this step can be skipped.

This step ensures tables are created with an Open Telemetry (OTel) schema, which can in turn be used seamlessly to create a data source in HyperDX. This also provides an OLTP endpoint which can be used for loading sample datasets and sending OTel events to ClickStack.

Use of standard Open Telemetry collector

The following instructions use the standard distribution of the OTel collector, rather than the ClickStack distribution. The latter requires an OpAMP server for configuration. This is currently not supported in private preview. The configuration below replicates the version used by the ClickStack distribution of the collector, providing an OTLP endpoint to which events can be sent.

Download the configuration for the OTel collector:

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-docs/refs/heads/main/docs/use-cases/observability/clickstack/deployment/_snippets/otel-cloud-config.yaml
otel-cloud-config.yaml
receivers:
  otlp/hyperdx:
    protocols:
      grpc:
        include_metadata: true
        endpoint: '0.0.0.0:4317'
      http:
        cors:
          allowed_origins: ['*']
          allowed_headers: ['*']
        include_metadata: true
        endpoint: '0.0.0.0:4318'
processors:
  transform:
    log_statements:
      - context: log
        error_mode: ignore
        statements:
          # JSON parsing: Extends log attributes with the fields from structured log body content, either as an OTEL map or
          # as a string containing JSON content.
          - set(log.cache, ExtractPatterns(log.body, "(?P<0>(\\{.*\\}))")) where
            IsString(log.body)
          - merge_maps(log.attributes, ParseJSON(log.cache["0"]), "upsert")
            where IsMap(log.cache)
          - flatten(log.attributes) where IsMap(log.cache)
          - merge_maps(log.attributes, log.body, "upsert") where IsMap(log.body)
      - context: log
        error_mode: ignore
        conditions:
          - severity_number == 0 and severity_text == ""
        statements:
          # Infer: extract the first log level keyword from the first 256 characters of the body
          - set(log.cache["substr"], log.body.string) where Len(log.body.string)
            < 256
          - set(log.cache["substr"], Substring(log.body.string, 0, 256)) where
            Len(log.body.string) >= 256
          - set(log.cache, ExtractPatterns(log.cache["substr"],
            "(?i)(?P<0>(alert|crit|emerg|fatal|error|err|warn|notice|debug|dbug|trace))"))
          # Infer: detect FATAL
          - set(log.severity_number, SEVERITY_NUMBER_FATAL) where
            IsMatch(log.cache["0"], "(?i)(alert|crit|emerg|fatal)")
          - set(log.severity_text, "fatal") where log.severity_number ==
            SEVERITY_NUMBER_FATAL
          # Infer: detect ERROR
          - set(log.severity_number, SEVERITY_NUMBER_ERROR) where
            IsMatch(log.cache["0"], "(?i)(error|err)")
          - set(log.severity_text, "error") where log.severity_number ==
            SEVERITY_NUMBER_ERROR
          # Infer: detect WARN
          - set(log.severity_number, SEVERITY_NUMBER_WARN) where
            IsMatch(log.cache["0"], "(?i)(warn|notice)")
          - set(log.severity_text, "warn") where log.severity_number ==
            SEVERITY_NUMBER_WARN
          # Infer: detect DEBUG
          - set(log.severity_number, SEVERITY_NUMBER_DEBUG) where
            IsMatch(log.cache["0"], "(?i)(debug|dbug)")
          - set(log.severity_text, "debug") where log.severity_number ==
            SEVERITY_NUMBER_DEBUG
          # Infer: detect TRACE
          - set(log.severity_number, SEVERITY_NUMBER_TRACE) where
            IsMatch(log.cache["0"], "(?i)(trace)")
          - set(log.severity_text, "trace") where log.severity_number ==
            SEVERITY_NUMBER_TRACE
          # Infer: else
          - set(log.severity_text, "info") where log.severity_number == 0
          - set(log.severity_number, SEVERITY_NUMBER_INFO) where log.severity_number == 0
      - context: log
        error_mode: ignore
        statements:
          # Normalize the severity_text case
          - set(log.severity_text, ConvertCase(log.severity_text, "lower"))
  resourcedetection:
    detectors:
      - env
      - system
      - docker
    timeout: 5s
    override: false
  batch:
  memory_limiter:
    # 80% of maximum memory up to 2G, adjust for low memory environments
    limit_mib: 1500
    # 25% of limit up to 2G, adjust for low memory environments
    spike_limit_mib: 512
    check_interval: 5s
connectors:
  routing/logs:
    default_pipelines: [logs/out-default]
    error_mode: ignore
    table:
      - context: log
        statement: route() where IsMatch(attributes["rr-web.event"], ".*")
        pipelines: [logs/out-rrweb]
exporters:
  debug:
    verbosity: detailed
    sampling_initial: 5
    sampling_thereafter: 200
  clickhouse/rrweb:
    database: ${env:CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE}
    endpoint: ${env:CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT}
    password: ${env:CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD}
    username: ${env:CLICKHOUSE_USER}
    ttl: 720h
    logs_table_name: hyperdx_sessions
    timeout: 5s
    retry_on_failure:
      enabled: true
      initial_interval: 5s
      max_interval: 30s
      max_elapsed_time: 300s
  clickhouse:
    database: ${env:CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE}
    endpoint: ${env:CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT}
    password: ${env:CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD}
    username: ${env:CLICKHOUSE_USER}
    ttl: 720h
    timeout: 5s
    retry_on_failure:
      enabled: true
      initial_interval: 5s
      max_interval: 30s
      max_elapsed_time: 300s
extensions:
  health_check:
    endpoint: :13133
service:
  pipelines:
    traces:
      receivers: [otlp/hyperdx]
      processors: [memory_limiter, batch]
      exporters: [clickhouse]
    metrics:
      receivers: [otlp/hyperdx]
      processors: [memory_limiter, batch]
      exporters: [clickhouse]
    logs/in:
      receivers: [otlp/hyperdx]
      exporters: [routing/logs]
    logs/out-default:
      receivers: [routing/logs]
      processors: [memory_limiter, transform, batch]
      exporters: [clickhouse]
    logs/out-rrweb:
      receivers: [routing/logs]
      processors: [memory_limiter, batch]
      exporters: [clickhouse/rrweb]

Deploy the collector using the following Docker command, setting the respective environment variables to the connection settings recorded earlier and using the appropriate command below based on your operating system.

# modify to your cloud endpoint
export CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT=
export CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=
# optionally modify 
export CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE=default

# osx
docker run --rm -it \
  -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
  -e CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT=${CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT} \
  -e CLICKHOUSE_USER=default \
  -e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD} \
  -e CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE=${CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE} \
  --user 0:0 \
  -v "$(pwd)/otel-cloud-collector.yaml":/etc/otel/config.yaml \
  -v /var/log:/var/log:ro \
  -v /private/var/log:/private/var/log:ro \
  otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib:latest \
  --config /etc/otel/config.yaml

# linux command

# docker run --network=host --rm -it \
#   -e CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT=${CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT} \
#   -e CLICKHOUSE_USER=default \
#   -e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD} \
#   -e CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE=${CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE} \
#   --user 0:0 \
#   -v "$(pwd)/otel-cloud-config.yaml":/etc/otel/config.yaml \
#   -v /var/log:/var/log:ro \
#   -v /private/var/log:/private/var/log:ro \
#   otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib:latest \
#   --config /etc/otel/config.yaml
Note

In production, we recommend creating a dedicated user for ingestion, restricting access permissions to the database and tables needed. See "Database and ingestion user" for further details.

Connect to ClickStack

Select your service, then select ClickStack from the left menu.

You will not need to create a user and will be automatically authenticated, before being prompted to create a datasource.

For users looking to explore the HyperDX interface only, we recommend our sample datasets, which use OTel data.

User permissions

Users accessing HyperDX are automatically authenticated using their ClickHouse Cloud console credentials. Access is controlled through SQL console permissions configured in the service settings.

To configure user access

  1. Navigate to your service in the ClickHouse Cloud console
  2. Go to SettingsSQL Console Access
  3. Set the appropriate permission level for each user:
    • Service Admin → Full Access - Required for enabling alerts
    • Service Read Only → Read Only - Can view observability data and create dashboards
    • No access - Cannot access HyperDX
Alerts require admin access

To enable alerts, at least one user with Service Admin permissions (mapped to Full Access in the SQL Console Access dropdown) must log into HyperDX at least once. This provisions a dedicated user in the database that runs alert queries.

Create a data source

HyperDX is Open Telemetry native but not Open Telemetry exclusive - you can use your own table schemas if desired.

Using Open Telemetry schemas

If you're using the above OTel collector to create the database and tables within ClickHouse, retain all default values within the create source model, completing the Table field with the value otel_logs - to create a logs source. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click Save New Source.

To create sources for traces and OTel metrics, you can select Create New Source from the top menu.

From here, select the required source type followed by the appropriate table e.g. for traces, select the table otel_traces. All settings should be auto-detected.

Correlating sources

Note that different data sources in ClickStack—such as logs and traces—can be correlated with each other. To enable this, additional configuration is required on each source. For example, in the logs source, you can specify a corresponding trace source, and vice versa in the traces source. See "Correlated sources" for further details.

Using custom schemas

Users looking to connect HyperDX to an existing service with data can complete the database and table settings as required. Settings will be auto-detected if tables conform to the Open Telemetry schemas for ClickHouse.

If using your own schema, we recommend creating a Logs source ensuring the required fields are specified - see "Log source settings" for further details.

JSON type support

Beta feature. Learn more.
Beta Feature - not production ready

JSON type support in ClickStack is a beta feature. While the JSON type itself is production-ready in ClickHouse 25.3+, its integration within ClickStack is still under active development and may have limitations, change in the future, or contain bugs.

ClickStack has beta support for the JSON type from version 2.0.4.

For the benefits of this type see Benefits of the JSON type.

In order to enable support for the JSON type you must set the following environment variables:

  • OTEL_AGENT_FEATURE_GATE_ARG='--feature-gates=clickhouse.json' - enables support in the OTel collector, ensuring schemas are created using the JSON type.
  • BETA_CH_OTEL_JSON_SCHEMA_ENABLED=true - enables support in the HyperDX application, allowing JSON data to be queried.

Additionally, you should contact [email protected] to ensure JSON is enabled on your ClickHouse Cloud service.