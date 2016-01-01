All in one

This comprehensive Docker image bundles all ClickStack components:

ClickHouse

HyperDX

OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector (exposing OTLP on ports 4317 and 4318 )

(exposing OTLP on ports and ) MongoDB (for persistent application state)

This option includes authentication, enabling the persistence of dashboards, alerts, and saved searches across sessions and users.

Demos

Local testing of the full stack

Deploy with Docker The following will run an OpenTelemetry collector (on port 4317 and 4318) and the HyperDX UI (on port 8080). Navigate to the HyperDX UI Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI. Create a user, providing a username and password which meets the requirements. On clicking Create data sources will be created for the integrated ClickHouse instance. For an example of using an alternative ClickHouse instance, see "Create a ClickHouse Cloud connection". Ingest data To ingest data see "Ingesting data".

To persist data and settings across restarts of the container, users can modify the above docker command to mount the paths /data/db , /var/lib/clickhouse and /var/log/clickhouse-server . For example:

This option should not be deployed to production for the following reasons:

Non-persistent storage: All data is stored using the Docker native overlay filesystem. This setup does not support performance at scale, and data will be lost if the container is removed or restarted - unless users mount the required file paths.

All data is stored using the Docker native overlay filesystem. This setup does not support performance at scale, and data will be lost if the container is removed or restarted - unless users mount the required file paths. Lack of component isolation: All components run within a single Docker container. This prevents independent scaling and monitoring and applies any cgroup limits globally to all processes. As a result, components may compete for CPU and memory.

If you need to customize the application (8080) or API (8000) ports that HyperDX Local runs on, you'll need to modify the docker run command to forward the appropriate ports and set a few environment variables.

Customizing the OpenTelemetry ports can simply be changed by modifying the port forwarding flags. For example, replacing -p 4318:4318 with -p 4999:4318 to change the OpenTelemetry HTTP port to 4999.

This distribution can be used with ClickHouse Cloud. While the local ClickHouse instance will still be deployed (and ignored), the OTel collector can be configured to use a ClickHouse Cloud instance by setting the environment variables CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT , CLICKHOUSE_USER and CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD .

For example:

The CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT should be the ClickHouse Cloud HTTPS endpoint, including the port 8443 e.g. https://mxl4k3ul6a.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.com:8443

On connecting to the HyperDX UI, navigate to Team Settings and create a connection to your ClickHouse Cloud service - followed by the required sources. For an example flow, see here.

The OTel collector configuration can be modified if required - see "Modifying configuration".