Deployment Options
ClickStack provides multiple deployment options to suit various use cases.
Each of the deployment options are summarized below. The Getting Started Guide specifically demonstrates options 1 and 2. They are included here for completeness.
|Name
|Description
|Suitable For
|Limitations
|Example Link
|All-in-One
|Single Docker container with all ClickStack components bundled.
|Demos, local full-stack testing
|Not recommended for production
|All-in-One
|Helm
|Official Helm chart for Kubernetes-based deployments. Supports ClickHouse Cloud and production scaling.
|Production deployments on Kubernetes
|Kubernetes knowledge required, customization via Helm
|Helm
|Docker Compose
|Deploy each ClickStack component individually via Docker Compose.
|Local testing, proof of concepts, production on single server, BYO ClickHouse
|No fault tolerance, requires managing multiple containers
|Docker Compose
|HyperDX Only
|Use HyperDX independently with your own ClickHouse and schema.
|Existing ClickHouse users, custom event pipelines
|No ClickHouse included, user must manage ingestion and schema
|HyperDX Only
|Local Mode Only
|Runs entirely in the browser with local storage. No backend or persistence.
|Demos, debugging, dev with HyperDX
|No auth, no persistence, no alerting, single-user only
|Local Mode Only