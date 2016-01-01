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Dashboard templates

ClickStack includes a library of pre-built dashboard templates that give you instant visibility into common infrastructure and application metrics.

Browsing available templates

To browse the built-in template library, navigate to Dashboards and click Browse dashboard templates.

This opens the template gallery, where templates are organized by category. Click Import to begin the import flow for that template.

Importing a template

To import a template, a data source must be set for each dashboard visualization. Select a data source from the dropdown for each visualization, then click Finish Import.

Pre-built templates

OTel runtime metrics

The built-in OTel Runtime Metrics templates are designed for applications instrumented with OpenTelemetry runtime metrics.

TemplateDescription
.NET Runtime MetricsGC collections, heap size, thread pool usage, and assembly counts for .NET applications
Go Runtime MetricsGoroutine counts, GC pause times, heap usage, and memory stats for Go applications
JVM Runtime MetricsHeap and non-heap memory, GC duration, thread counts, and class loading for JVM-based applications
Node.js Runtime MetricsEvent loop delay, heap usage, CPU utilization, and V8 memory for Node.js applications

Notes:

  • Each template is configured with a custom filter for services which have the telemetry.sdk.language resource attribute matching the dashboard's runtime.
    • Environments with custom ClickHouse metric table schemas may need to adjust this filter to query the correct Service Name and Resource Attributes columns.
    • For high-volume environments, filter load times can be reduced by materializing the ResourceAttributes['telemetry.sdk.language'] column.
  • Templates reference up-to-date OTel Semantic Conventions when published, and are updated periodically as the OTel Spec is updated. For services instrumented with older OTel SDKs, the visualizations may need to be edited to reference older metric names.