Dashboard templates

ClickStack includes a library of pre-built dashboard templates that give you instant visibility into common infrastructure and application metrics.

To browse the built-in template library, navigate to Dashboards and click Browse dashboard templates.

This opens the template gallery, where templates are organized by category. Click Import to begin the import flow for that template.

To import a template, a data source must be set for each dashboard visualization. Select a data source from the dropdown for each visualization, then click Finish Import .

The built-in OTel Runtime Metrics templates are designed for applications instrumented with OpenTelemetry runtime metrics.

Template Description .NET Runtime Metrics GC collections, heap size, thread pool usage, and assembly counts for .NET applications Go Runtime Metrics Goroutine counts, GC pause times, heap usage, and memory stats for Go applications JVM Runtime Metrics Heap and non-heap memory, GC duration, thread counts, and class loading for JVM-based applications Node.js Runtime Metrics Event loop delay, heap usage, CPU utilization, and V8 memory for Node.js applications

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