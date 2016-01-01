Dashboard templates
ClickStack includes a library of pre-built dashboard templates that give you instant visibility into common infrastructure and application metrics.
Browsing available templates
To browse the built-in template library, navigate to Dashboards and click Browse dashboard templates.
This opens the template gallery, where templates are organized by category. Click Import to begin the import flow for that template.
Importing a template
To import a template, a data source must be set for each dashboard visualization. Select a data source from the dropdown for each visualization, then click
Finish Import.
Pre-built templates
OTel runtime metrics
The built-in OTel Runtime Metrics templates are designed for applications instrumented with OpenTelemetry runtime metrics.
|Template
|Description
|.NET Runtime Metrics
|GC collections, heap size, thread pool usage, and assembly counts for .NET applications
|Go Runtime Metrics
|Goroutine counts, GC pause times, heap usage, and memory stats for Go applications
|JVM Runtime Metrics
|Heap and non-heap memory, GC duration, thread counts, and class loading for JVM-based applications
|Node.js Runtime Metrics
|Event loop delay, heap usage, CPU utilization, and V8 memory for Node.js applications
Notes:
- Each template is configured with a custom filter for services which have the
telemetry.sdk.languageresource attribute matching the dashboard's runtime.
- Environments with custom ClickHouse metric table schemas may need to adjust this filter to query the correct Service Name and Resource Attributes columns.
- For high-volume environments, filter load times can be reduced by materializing the
ResourceAttributes['telemetry.sdk.language']column.
- Templates reference up-to-date OTel Semantic Conventions when published, and are updated periodically as the OTel Spec is updated. For services instrumented with older OTel SDKs, the visualizations may need to be edited to reference older metric names.