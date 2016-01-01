Configuration Options

The following configuration options are available for each component of ClickStack:

If using the All in One, HyperDX Only or Local Mode simply pass the desired setting via an environment variable e.g.

If using the Docker Compose deployment guide, the .env file can be used to modify settings.

Alternatively, explicitly overwrite settings in the docker-compose.yaml file e.g.

Example:

You can customize settings by using --set flags e.g.

Alternatively edit the values.yaml . To retrieve the default values:

Example config:

HyperDX relies on the user defining a source for each of the Observability data types/pillars:

Logs

Traces

Metrics

Sessions

This configuration can be performed inside the application from Team Settings -> Sources , as shown below for logs:

Each of these sources require at least one table specified on creation as well as a set of columns which allow HyperDX to query the data.

If using the default OpenTelemetry (OTel) schema distributed with ClickStack, these columns can be automatically inferred for each of the sources. If modifying the schema or using a custom schema, users are required to specify and update these mappings.

note The default schema for ClickHouse distributed with ClickStack is the schema created by the ClickHouse exporter for the OTel collector. These column names correlate with the OTel official specification documented here.

The following settings are available for each source:

Setting Description Required Inferred in Default Schema Inferred Value Name Source name. Yes No – Server Connection Server connection name. Yes No Default Database ClickHouse database name. Yes Yes default Table Target table name. Set to otel_logs if default schema is used. Yes No Timestamp Column Datetime column or expression that is part of your primary key. Yes Yes TimestampTime Default Select Columns shown in default search results. Yes Yes Timestamp , ServiceName , SeverityText , Body Service Name Expression Expression or column for the service name. Yes Yes ServiceName Log Level Expression Expression or column for the log level. Yes Yes SeverityText Body Expression Expression or column for the log message. Yes Yes Body Log Attributes Expression Expression or column for custom log attributes. Yes Yes LogAttributes Resource Attributes Expression Expression or column for resource-level attributes. Yes Yes ResourceAttributes Displayed Timestamp Column Timestamp column used in UI display. Yes Yes ResourceAttributes Correlated Metric Source Linked metric source (e.g. HyperDX metrics). No No – Correlated Trace Source Linked trace source (e.g. HyperDX traces). No No – Trace Id Expression Expression or column used to extract trace ID. Yes Yes TraceId Span Id Expression Expression or column used to extract span ID. Yes Yes SpanId Implicit Column Expression Column used for full-text search if no field is specified (Lucene-style). Typically the log body. Yes Yes Body

Setting Description Required Inferred in Default Schema Inferred Value Name Source name. Yes No – Server Connection Server connection name. Yes No Default Database ClickHouse database name. Yes Yes default Table Target table name. Set to otel_traces if using the default schema. Yes Yes - Timestamp Column Datetime column or expression that is part of your primary key. Yes Yes Timestamp Timestamp Alias for Timestamp Column . Yes Yes Timestamp Default Select Columns shown in default search results. Yes Yes Timestamp, ServiceName as service, StatusCode as level, round(Duration / 1e6) as duration, SpanName Duration Expression Expression for calculating span duration. Yes Yes Duration Duration Precision Precision for the duration expression (e.g. nanoseconds, microseconds). Yes Yes ns Trace Id Expression Expression or column for trace IDs. Yes Yes TraceId Span Id Expression Expression or column for span IDs. Yes Yes SpanId Parent Span Id Expression Expression or column for parent span IDs. Yes Yes ParentSpanId Span Name Expression Expression or column for span names. Yes Yes SpanName Span Kind Expression Expression or column for span kind (e.g. client, server). Yes Yes SpanKind Correlated Log Source Optional. Linked log source (e.g. HyperDX logs). No No – Correlated Session Source Optional. Linked session source. No No – Correlated Metric Source Optional. Linked metric source (e.g. HyperDX metrics). No No – Status Code Expression Expression for the span status code. Yes Yes StatusCode Status Message Expression Expression for the span status message. Yes Yes StatusMessage Service Name Expression Expression or column for the service name. Yes Yes ServiceName Resource Attributes Expression Expression or column for resource-level attributes. Yes Yes ResourceAttributes Event Attributes Expression Expression or column for event attributes. Yes Yes SpanAttributes Span Events Expression Expression to extract span events. Typically a Nested type column. This allows rendering of exception stack traces with supported language SDKs. Yes Yes Events Implicit Column Expression Column used for full-text search if no field is specified (Lucene-style). Typically the log body. Yes Yes SpanName

Setting Description Required Inferred in Default Schema Inferred Value Name Source name. Yes No – Server Connection Server connection name. Yes No Default Database ClickHouse database name. Yes Yes default Gauge Table Table storing gauge-type metrics. Yes No otel_metrics_gauge Histogram Table Table storing histogram-type metrics. Yes No otel_metrics_histogram Sum Table Table storing sum-type (counter) metrics. Yes No otel_metrics_sum Correlated Log Source Optional. Linked log source (e.g. HyperDX logs). No No –

Setting Description Required Inferred in Default Schema Inferred Value Name Source name. Yes No – Server Connection Server connection name. Yes No Default Database ClickHouse database name. Yes Yes default Table Target table for session data. Target table name. Set to hyperdx_sessions if using the default schema. Yes Yes - Timestamp Column Datetime column or expression that is part of your primary key. Yes Yes TimestampTime Log Attributes Expression Expression for extracting log-level attributes from session data. Yes Yes LogAttributes LogAttributes Alias or field reference used to store log attributes. Yes Yes LogAttributes Resource Attributes Expression Expression for extracting resource-level metadata. Yes Yes ResourceAttributes Correlated Trace Source Optional. Linked trace source for session correlation. No No – Implicit Column Expression Column used for full-text search when no field is specified (e.g. Lucene-style query parsing). Yes Yes Body

To enable full cross-source correlation in ClickStack, users must configure correlated sources for logs, traces, metrics, and sessions. This allows HyperDX to associate related data and provide rich context when rendering events.

Logs : Can be correlated with traces and metrics.

: Can be correlated with traces and metrics. Traces : Can be correlated with logs, sessions, and metrics.

: Can be correlated with logs, sessions, and metrics. Metrics : Can be correlated with logs.

: Can be correlated with logs. Sessions : Can be correlated with traces.

By setting these correlations, HyperDX can, for example, render relevant logs alongside a trace or surface metric anomalies linked to a session. Proper configuration ensures a unified and contextual observability experience.

For example, below is the Logs source configured with correlated sources:

HYPERDX_API_KEY Default: None (required) Description: Authentication key for the HyperDX API. Guidance: Required for telemetry and logging In local development, can be any non-empty value For production, use a secure, unique key Can be obtained from the team settings page after account creation

HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL Default: info Description: Sets the logging verbosity level. Options: debug , info , warn , error Guidance: Use debug for detailed troubleshooting Use info for normal operation Use warn or error in production to reduce log volume

HYPERDX_API_PORT Default: 8000 Description: Port for the HyperDX API server. Guidance: Ensure this port is available on your host Change if you have port conflicts Must match the port in your API client configurations

HYPERDX_APP_PORT Default: 8000 Description: Port for the HyperDX frontend app. Guidance: Ensure this port is available on your host Change if you have port conflicts Must be accessible from your browser

HYPERDX_APP_URL Default: http://localhost Description: Base URL for the frontend app. Guidance: Set to your domain in production Include protocol (http/https) Don't include trailing slash

MONGO_URI Default: mongodb://db:27017/hyperdx Description: MongoDB connection string. Guidance: Use default for local development with Docker For production, use a secure connection string Include authentication if required Example: mongodb://user:pass@host:port/db

MINER_API_URL Default: http://miner:5123 Description: URL for the log pattern mining service. Guidance: Use default for local development with Docker Set to your miner service URL in production Must be accessible from the API service

FRONTEND_URL Default: http://localhost:3000 Description: URL for the frontend app. Guidance: Use default for local development Set to your domain in production Must be accessible from the API service

OTEL_SERVICE_NAME Default: hdx-oss-api Description: Service name for OpenTelemetry instrumentation. Guidance: Use descriptive name for your HyperDX service. Applicable if HyperDX self-instruments. Helps identify the HyperDX service in telemetry data

NEXT_PUBLIC_OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT Default: http://localhost:4318 Description: OpenTelemetry collector endpoint. Guidance: Relevant of self-instrumenting HyperDX. Use default for local development Set to your collector URL in production Must be accessible from your HyperDX service

USAGE_STATS_ENABLED Default: true Description: Toggles usage statistics collection. Guidance: Set to false to disable usage tracking Useful for privacy-sensitive deployments Default is true for better product improvement

IS_OSS Default: true Description: Indicates if running in OSS mode. Guidance: Keep as true for open-source deployments Set to false for enterprise deployments Affects feature availability

IS_LOCAL_MODE Default: false Description: Indicates if running in local mode. Guidance: Set to true for local development Disables certain production features Useful for testing and development

EXPRESS_SESSION_SECRET Default: hyperdx is cool 👋 Description: Secret for Express session management. Guidance: Change in production Use a strong, random string Keep secret and secure

ENABLE_SWAGGER Default: false Description: Toggles Swagger API documentation. Guidance: Set to true to enable API documentation Useful for development and testing Disable in production



See "ClickStack OpenTelemetry Collector" for more details.

CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINT Default: None (required) if standalone image. If All-in-one or Docker Compose distribution this is set to the integrated ClickHouse instance. Description: The HTTPS URL of the ClickHouse instance to export telemetry data to. Guidance: Must be a full HTTPS endpoint including port (e.g., https://clickhouse.example.com:8443 ) Required for the collector to send data to ClickHouse

CLICKHOUSE_USER Default: default Description: Username used to authenticate with the ClickHouse instance. Guidance: Ensure the user has INSERT and CREATE TABLE permissions Recommended to create a dedicated user for ingestion

CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD Default: None (required if authentication is enabled) Description: Password for the specified ClickHouse user. Guidance: Required if the user account has a password set Store securely via secrets in production deployments

HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL Default: info Description: Log verbosity level for the collector. Guidance: Accepts values like debug , info , warn , error Use debug during troubleshooting

OPAMP_SERVER_URL Default: None (required) if standalone image. If All-in-one or Docker Compose distribution this points to the deployed HyperDX instance. Description: URL of the OpAMP server used to manage the collector (e.g., HyperDX instance). This is port 4320 by default. Guidance: Must point to your HyperDX instance Enables dynamic configuration and secure ingestion

HYPERDX_OTEL_EXPORTER_CLICKHOUSE_DATABASE Default: default Description: ClickHouse database the collector writes telemetry data to. Guidance: Set if using a custom database name Ensure the specified user has access to this database



ClickStack ships with a default ClickHouse configuration designed for multi-terabyte scale, but users are free to modify and optimize it to suit their workload.

To tune ClickHouse effectively, users should understand key storage concepts such as parts, partitions, shards and replicas, as well as how merges occur at insert time. We recommend reviewing the fundamentals of primary indices, sparse secondary indices, and data skipping indices, along with techniques for managing data lifecycle e.g. using a TTL lifecycle.

ClickStack supports schema customization - users may modify column types, extract new fields (e.g. from logs), apply codecs and dictionaries, and accelerate queries using projections.

Additionally, materialized views can be used to transform or filter data during ingestion, provided that data is written to the source table of the view and the application reads from the target table.

For more details, refer to ClickHouse documentation on schema design, indexing strategies, and data management best practices - most of which apply directly to ClickStack deployments.