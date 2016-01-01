Architecture
The ClickStack architecture is built around three core components: ClickHouse, HyperDX, and a OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector. A MongoDB instance provides storage for the application state. Together, they provide a high-performance, open-source observability stack optimized for logs, metrics, and traces.
Architecture Overview
ClickHouse: The database engine
At the heart of ClickStack is ClickHouse, a column-oriented database designed for real-time analytics at scale. It powers the ingestion and querying of observability data, enabling:
- Sub-second search across terabytes of events
- Ingestion of billions of high-cardinality records per day
- High compression rates of at least 10x on observability data
- Native support for semi-structured JSON data, allowing dynamic schema evolution
- A powerful SQL engine with hundreds of built-in analytical functions
ClickHouse handles observability data as wide events, allowing for deep correlation across logs, metrics, and traces in a single unified structure.
OpenTelemetry collector: data ingestion
ClickStack includes a pre-configured OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector to ingest telemetry in an open, standardized way. Users can send data using the OTLP protocol via:
- gRPC (port
4317)
- HTTP (port
4318)
The collector exports telemetry to ClickHouse in efficient batches. It supports optimized table schemas per data source, ensuring scalable performance across all signal types.
HyperDX: The interface
HyperDX is the user interface for ClickStack. It offers:
- Natural language and Lucene-style search
- Live tailing for real-time debugging
- Unified views of logs, metrics, and traces
- Session replay for frontend observability
- Dashboard creation and alert configuration
- SQL query interface for advanced analysis
Designed specifically for ClickHouse, HyperDX combines powerful search with intuitive workflows, enabling users to spot anomalies, investigate issues, and gain insights fast.
MongoDB: application state
ClickStack uses MongoDB to store application-level state, including:
- Dashboards
- Alerts
- User profiles
- Saved visualizations
This separation of state from event data ensures performance and scalability while simplifying backup and configuration.
This modular architecture enables ClickStack to deliver an out-of-the-box observability platform that is fast, flexible, and open-source.