Architecture

The ClickStack architecture is built around three core components: ClickHouse, HyperDX, and a OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector. A MongoDB instance provides storage for the application state. Together, they provide a high-performance, open-source observability stack optimized for logs, metrics, and traces.

At the heart of ClickStack is ClickHouse, a column-oriented database designed for real-time analytics at scale. It powers the ingestion and querying of observability data, enabling:

Sub-second search across terabytes of events

Ingestion of billions of high-cardinality records per day

High compression rates of at least 10x on observability data

Native support for semi-structured JSON data, allowing dynamic schema evolution

A powerful SQL engine with hundreds of built-in analytical functions

ClickHouse handles observability data as wide events, allowing for deep correlation across logs, metrics, and traces in a single unified structure.

ClickStack includes a pre-configured OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector to ingest telemetry in an open, standardized way. Users can send data using the OTLP protocol via:

gRPC (port 4317 )

) HTTP (port 4318 )

The collector exports telemetry to ClickHouse in efficient batches. It supports optimized table schemas per data source, ensuring scalable performance across all signal types.

HyperDX is the user interface for ClickStack. It offers:

Natural language and Lucene-style search

Live tailing for real-time debugging

Unified views of logs, metrics, and traces

Session replay for frontend observability

Dashboard creation and alert configuration

SQL query interface for advanced analysis

Designed specifically for ClickHouse, HyperDX combines powerful search with intuitive workflows, enabling users to spot anomalies, investigate issues, and gain insights fast.

ClickStack uses MongoDB to store application-level state, including:

Dashboards

Alerts

User profiles

Saved visualizations

This separation of state from event data ensures performance and scalability while simplifying backup and configuration.

This modular architecture enables ClickStack to deliver an out-of-the-box observability platform that is fast, flexible, and open-source.