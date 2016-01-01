ClickStack - Adminstration

Most administrative tasks in ClickStack are performed directly on the underlying ClickHouse database. Users deploying ClickStack should be familiar with ClickHouse concepts and administration basics.

Administrative operations typically involve executing DDL statements. The available options depend on whether you are using Managed ClickStack or ClickStack Open Source.

For ClickStack Open Source deployments, users perform administrative tasks using the ClickHouse client. The client connects to the database over the native ClickHouse protocol and supports full DDL and administrative operations, as well as providing interactive feedback on queries.

In Managed ClickStack, users can also use both the ClickHouse client and SQL Console. To connect via the client, users will need to obtain the credentials for the service.

The SQL Console is a web-based interface that offers additional convenience, including SQL autocomplete, query history, and built-in charting for result visualization.