ClickStack - The ClickHouse Observability Stack
ClickStack is a production-grade observability platform built on ClickHouse and OpenTelemetry (OTel), unifying logs, traces, metrics and session in a single high-performance solution. Designed for monitoring and debugging complex systems, ClickStack enables developers and SREs to trace issues end-to-end without switching between tools or manually stitching together data using timestamps or correlation IDs.
|Section
|Description
|Overview
|Introduction to ClickStack and its key features
|Getting Started
|Quick start guide and basic setup instructions
|Sample Datasets
|Sample datasets and use cases
|Architecture
|System architecture and components overview
|Deployment
|Deployment guides and options
|Configuration
|Detailed configuration options and settings
|Ingesting Data
|Guidelines for ingesting data to ClickStack
|Search
|How to search and query your observability data
|Production
|Best practices for production deployment