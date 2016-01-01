Skip to main content
Build Your Own Observability Stack

This guide helps you build a custom observability stack using ClickHouse as the foundation. Learn how to design, implement, and optimize your observability solution for logs, metrics, and traces, with practical examples and best practices.

IntroductionThis guide is designed for users looking to build their own observability solution using ClickHouse, focusing on logs and traces.
Schema designLearn why users are recommended to create their own schema for logs and traces, along with some best practices for doing so.
Managing dataDeployments of ClickHouse for observability invariably involve large datasets, which need to be managed. ClickHouse offers features to assist with data management.
Integrating OpenTelemetryCollecting and exporting logs and traces using OpenTelemetry with ClickHouse.
Using Visualization ToolsLearn how to use observability visualization tools for ClickHouse, including HyperDX and Grafana.
Demo ApplicationExplore the OpenTelemetry demo application forked to work with ClickHouse for logs and traces.