Build Your Own Observability Stack

Introduction This guide is designed for users looking to build their own observability solution using ClickHouse, focusing on logs and traces.

Schema design Learn why users are recommended to create their own schema for logs and traces, along with some best practices for doing so.

Managing data Deployments of ClickHouse for observability invariably involve large datasets, which need to be managed. ClickHouse offers features to assist with data management.

Integrating OpenTelemetry Collecting and exporting logs and traces using OpenTelemetry with ClickHouse.

Using Visualization Tools Learn how to use observability visualization tools for ClickHouse, including HyperDX and Grafana.