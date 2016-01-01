Support matrix

This page provides comprehensive support matrices for ClickHouse's lakehouse integrations. It covers the features available for each lakehouse table format, the catalogs ClickHouse can connect to, and the capabilities supported by each catalog.

ClickHouse integrates with four lakehouse table formats: Apache Iceberg, Delta Lake, Apache Hudi, and Apache Paimon. Select a format below to view its support matrix.

Legend: ✅ Supported | ⚠️ Partial / Experimental | ❌ Not supported

ClickHouse can connect to external data catalogs using the DataLakeCatalog database engine, which exposes the catalog as a ClickHouse database. Tables registered in the catalog appear automatically and can be queried with standard SQL.

The following catalogs are currently supported. Refer to each catalog's reference guide for full setup instructions.