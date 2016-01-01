Catalog guides
ClickHouse integrates with a range of data lake catalogs through the
DataLakeCatalog database engine. The following guides walk through connecting ClickHouse to each supported catalog, including configuration, authentication, and querying examples.
|Catalog
|Description
|AWS Glue
|Query Iceberg tables registered in the AWS Glue Data Catalog from data stored in S3.
|Databricks Unity Catalog
|Connect to Databricks Unity Catalog for Delta Lake and Iceberg tables.
|Iceberg REST Catalog
|Use any catalog implementing the Iceberg REST specification, such as Tabular.
|Lakekeeper
|Connect to the Lakekeeper Catalog for Iceberg tables.
|Project Nessie
|Query Iceberg tables using the Nessie Catalog with Git-like data version control.
|Microsoft OneLake
|Query Iceberg tables in Microsoft Fabric OneLake.