Catalog guides

ClickHouse integrates with a range of data lake catalogs through the DataLakeCatalog database engine. The following guides walk through connecting ClickHouse to each supported catalog, including configuration, authentication, and querying examples.

CatalogDescription
AWS GlueQuery Iceberg tables registered in the AWS Glue Data Catalog from data stored in S3.
Databricks Unity CatalogConnect to Databricks Unity Catalog for Delta Lake and Iceberg tables.
Iceberg REST CatalogUse any catalog implementing the Iceberg REST specification, such as Tabular.
LakekeeperConnect to the Lakekeeper Catalog for Iceberg tables.
Project NessieQuery Iceberg tables using the Nessie Catalog with Git-like data version control.
Microsoft OneLakeQuery Iceberg tables in Microsoft Fabric OneLake.