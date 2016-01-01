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Polaris catalog

Beta feature. Learn more.

ClickHouse supports integration with multiple catalogs (Unity, Glue, Polaris, etc.). In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to query your data using ClickHouse and the Apache Polaris Catalog. Apache Polaris supports Iceberg tables and Delta Tables (via Generic Tables). This integration only supports Iceberg tables at this time.

Note

As this feature is experimental, you will need to enable it using: SET allow_experimental_database_unity_catalog = 1;

Prerequisites

To connect to the Polaris catalog, you will need:

  • Snowflake Open Catalog (hosted Polaris) or self-hosted Polaris Catalog
  • Your Polaris catalog URI (for example, https://<account-id>.<region>.aws.snowflakecomputing.com/polaris/api/catalog/v1 or http://polaris:8181/api/catalog/v1/oauth/tokens)
  • Catalog credentials (client ID and client secret)
  • The OAuth tokens URI for your Polaris instance
  • Storage endpoint for the object store where your Iceberg data lives (for example, S3)
  • ClickHouse version 26.1+

For Open Catalog, Snowflake's managed Polaris offering, your URI will include /polaris while for self-hosted, it may not.

Creating a connection between Polaris and ClickHouse

Create a database that connects ClickHouse to your Polaris catalog:

CREATE DATABASE polaris_catalog
ENGINE = DataLakeCatalog('https://<catalog_uri>/api/catalog/v1')
SETTINGS
    catalog_type = 'rest',
    catalog_credential = '<client-id>:<client-secret>',
    warehouse = 'snowflake',
    auth_scope = 'PRINCIPAL_ROLE:ALL',
    oauth_server_uri = 'https://<catalog_uri>/api/catalog/v1/oauth/tokens',
    storage_endpoint = '<storage_endpoint>'

Query the Polaris catalog using ClickHouse

Once the connection is in place, you can query Polaris:

USE polaris_catalog;
SHOW TABLES;

To query a table:

SELECT count(*) FROM `polaris_db.my_iceberg_table`;
Note

Backticks are required, for example, schema.table.

To inspect the table DDL:

SHOW CREATE TABLE `polaris_db.my_iceberg_table`;

Loading data from Polaris into ClickHouse

To load data from Polaris into a ClickHouse table, create the target table with your desired schema, then insert from the Polaris table:

CREATE TABLE my_clickhouse_table
(
    -- define columns to match your Iceberg table
    `id` Int64,
    `name` String,
    `event_time` DateTime64(3)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY id;

INSERT INTO my_clickhouse_table
SELECT * FROM polaris_catalog.`polaris_db.my_iceberg_table`;