Polaris catalog
ClickHouse supports integration with multiple catalogs (Unity, Glue, Polaris, etc.). In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to query your data using ClickHouse and the Apache Polaris Catalog. Apache Polaris supports Iceberg tables and Delta Tables (via Generic Tables). This integration only supports Iceberg tables at this time.
As this feature is experimental, you will need to enable it using:
SET allow_experimental_database_unity_catalog = 1;
Prerequisites
To connect to the Polaris catalog, you will need:
- Snowflake Open Catalog (hosted Polaris) or self-hosted Polaris Catalog
- Your Polaris catalog URI (for example,
https://<account-id>.<region>.aws.snowflakecomputing.com/polaris/api/catalog/v1or
http://polaris:8181/api/catalog/v1/oauth/tokens)
- Catalog credentials (client ID and client secret)
- The OAuth tokens URI for your Polaris instance
- Storage endpoint for the object store where your Iceberg data lives (for example, S3)
- ClickHouse version 26.1+
For Open Catalog, Snowflake's managed Polaris offering, your URI will include
/polaris while for self-hosted, it may not.
Creating a connection between Polaris and ClickHouse
Create a database that connects ClickHouse to your Polaris catalog:
Query the Polaris catalog using ClickHouse
Once the connection is in place, you can query Polaris:
To query a table:
Backticks are required, for example,
schema.table.
To inspect the table DDL:
Loading data from Polaris into ClickHouse
To load data from Polaris into a ClickHouse table, create the target table with your desired schema, then insert from the Polaris table: