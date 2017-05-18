Fabric OneLake

ClickHouse supports integration with multiple catalogs (OneLake, Unity, Glue, Polaris, etc.). This guide will walk you through the steps to query your data stored in Microsoft OneLake using ClickHouse and OneLake.

Microsoft OneLake supports multiple table formats for their lakehouse. With ClickHouse, you can query Iceberg tables.

Note As this feature is beta, you will need to enable it using: SET allow_database_iceberg = 1;

Before querying your table in Microsoft Fabric, you'll need to collect the following information:

A OneLake tenant ID (Your Entra ID)

A client ID

A client secret

A warehouse ID and a data item ID

See Microsoft OneLake's documentation for help finding these values.

With the required info above you can now create a connection between Microsoft OneLake and ClickHouse, but before that you need to enable catalogs:

SET allow_database_iceberg=1

CREATE DATABASE onelake_catalog ENGINE = DataLakeCatalog('https://onelake.table.fabric.microsoft.com/iceberg') SETTINGS catalog_type = 'onelake', warehouse = 'warehouse_id/data_item_id', onelake_tenant_id = '<tenant_id>', oauth_server_uri = 'https://login.microsoftonline.com/<tenant_id>/oauth2/v2.0/token', auth_scope = 'https://storage.azure.com/.default', onelake_client_id = '<client_id>', onelake_client_secret = '<client_secret>'

Now that the connection is in place, you can start querying OneLake:

SHOW TABLES FROM onelake_catalog Query id: 8f6124c4-45c2-4351-b49a-89dc13e548a7 ┌─name──────────────────────────┐ 1. │ year_2017.green_tripdata_2017 │ 2. │ year_2018.green_tripdata_2018 │ 3. │ year_2019.green_tripdata_2019 │ 4. │ year_2020.green_tripdata_2020 │ 5. │ year_2022.green_tripdata_2022 │ └───────────────────────────────┘

If you're using the Iceberg client, only the Delta tables with Uniform-enabled will be shown:

To query a table:

SELECT * FROM onelake_catalog.`year_2017.green_tripdata_2017` LIMIT 1 Query id: db6b4bda-cc58-4ca1-8891-e0d14f02c890 Row 1: ────── VendorID: 2 lpep_pickup_datetime: 2017-05-18 16:55:43.000000 lpep_dropoff_datetime: 2017-05-18 18:04:11.000000 store_and_fwd_flag: N RatecodeID: 2 PULocationID: 130 DOLocationID: 48 passenger_count: 2 trip_distance: 12.43 fare_amount: 52 extra: 4.5 mta_tax: 0.5 tip_amount: 0 tolls_amount: 33 ehail_fee: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ improvement_surcharge: 0.3 total_amount: 90.3 payment_type: 2 trip_type: 1 congestion_surcharge: ᴺᵁᴸᴸ source_file: green_tripdata_2017-05.parquet

Backticks required Backticks are required because ClickHouse doesn't support more than one namespace.

To inspect the table DDL:

SHOW CREATE TABLE onelake_catalog.`year_2017.green_tripdata_2017` Query id: 8bd5bd8e-83be-453e-9a88-32de12ba7f24 ┌─statement───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ 1. │ CREATE TABLE onelake_catalog.`year_2017.green_tripdata_2017` ↴│ │↳( ↴│ │↳ `VendorID` Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │↳ `lpep_pickup_datetime` Nullable(DateTime64(6, 'UTC')), ↴│ │↳ `lpep_dropoff_datetime` Nullable(DateTime64(6, 'UTC')), ↴│ │↳ `store_and_fwd_flag` Nullable(String), ↴│ │↳ `RatecodeID` Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │↳ `PULocationID` Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │↳ `DOLocationID` Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │↳ `passenger_count` Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │↳ `trip_distance` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `fare_amount` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `extra` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `mta_tax` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `tip_amount` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `tolls_amount` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `ehail_fee` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `improvement_surcharge` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `total_amount` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `payment_type` Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │↳ `trip_type` Nullable(Int64), ↴│ │↳ `congestion_surcharge` Nullable(Float64), ↴│ │↳ `source_file` Nullable(String) ↴│ │↳) ↴│ │↳ENGINE = Iceberg('abfss://<warehouse_id>@onelake.dfs.fabric.microsoft.com/<data_item_id>/Tables/year_2017/green_tripdata_2017') │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

