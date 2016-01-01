Note
Integration with the Nessie Catalog works with Iceberg tables only.
This integration supports both AWS S3 and other cloud storage providers.
ClickHouse supports integration with multiple catalogs (Unity, Glue, REST, Polaris, etc.). This guide will walk you through the steps to query your data using ClickHouse and the Nessie catalog.
Nessie is an open-source transactional catalog for data lakes that provides:
- Git-inspired data version control with branches and commits
- Cross-table transactions and visibility guarantees
- REST API compliance with the Iceberg REST catalog specification
- Open data lake approach supporting Hive, Spark, Dremio, Trino, and more
- Production-ready deployment on Docker or Kubernetes
Note
As this feature is experimental, you will need to enable it using:
SET allow_experimental_database_iceberg = 1;
Local Development Setup
For local development and testing, you can use a containerized Nessie setup. This approach is ideal for learning, prototyping, and development environments.
Prerequisites
- Docker and Docker Compose: Ensure Docker is installed and running
- Sample Setup: You can use the official Nessie docker-compose setup
Setting up Local Nessie Catalog
You can use the official Nessie docker-compose setup which provides a complete environment with Nessie, in-memory version store, and MinIO for object storage.
Step 1: Create a new folder in which to run the example, then create a file
docker-compose.yml with the following configuration:
version: '3.8'
services:
nessie:
image: ghcr.io/projectnessie/nessie:latest
ports:
- "19120:19120"
environment:
- nessie.version.store.type=IN_MEMORY
- nessie.catalog.default-warehouse=warehouse
- nessie.catalog.warehouses.warehouse.location=s3://my-bucket/
- nessie.catalog.service.s3.default-options.endpoint=http://minio:9000/
- nessie.catalog.service.s3.default-options.access-key=urn:nessie-secret:quarkus:nessie.catalog.secrets.access-key
- nessie.catalog.service.s3.default-options.path-style-access=true
- nessie.catalog.service.s3.default-options.auth-type=STATIC
- nessie.catalog.secrets.access-key.name=admin
- nessie.catalog.secrets.access-key.secret=password
- nessie.catalog.service.s3.default-options.region=us-east-1
- nessie.server.authentication.enabled=false
depends_on:
minio:
condition: service_healthy
networks:
- iceberg_net
minio:
image: quay.io/minio/minio
ports:
- "9002:9000"
- "9003:9001"
environment:
- MINIO_ROOT_USER=admin
- MINIO_ROOT_PASSWORD=password
- MINIO_REGION=us-east-1
healthcheck:
test: ["CMD", "mc", "ready", "local"]
interval: 5s
timeout: 10s
retries: 5
start_period: 30s
entrypoint: >
/bin/sh -c "
minio server /data --console-address ':9001' &
sleep 10;
mc alias set myminio http://localhost:9000 admin password;
mc mb myminio/my-bucket --ignore-existing;
tail -f /dev/null"
networks:
- iceberg_net
clickhouse:
image: clickhouse/clickhouse-server:head
container_name: nessie-clickhouse
user: '0:0' # Ensures root permissions
ports:
- "8123:8123"
- "9000:9000"
volumes:
- clickhouse_data:/var/lib/clickhouse
- ./clickhouse/data_import:/var/lib/clickhouse/data_import # Mount dataset folder
networks:
- iceberg_net
environment:
- CLICKHOUSE_DB=default
- CLICKHOUSE_USER=default
- CLICKHOUSE_DO_NOT_CHOWN=1
- CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=
depends_on:
nessie:
condition: service_started
minio:
condition: service_healthy
volumes:
clickhouse_data:
networks:
iceberg_net:
driver: bridge
Step 2: Run the following command to start the services:
Step 3: Wait for all services to be ready. You can check the logs:
Note
The Nessie setup uses an in-memory version store and requires that sample data be loaded into the Iceberg tables first. Make sure the environment has created and populated the tables before attempting to query them through ClickHouse.
Connecting to Local Nessie Catalog
Connect to your ClickHouse container:
docker exec -it nessie-clickhouse clickhouse-client
Then create the database connection to the Nessie catalog:
SET allow_experimental_database_iceberg = 1;
CREATE DATABASE demo
ENGINE = DataLakeCatalog('http://nessie:19120/iceberg', 'admin', 'password')
SETTINGS catalog_type = 'rest', storage_endpoint = 'http://minio:9002/my-bucket', warehouse = 'warehouse'
Querying Nessie catalog tables using ClickHouse
Now that the connection is in place, you can start querying via the Nessie catalog. For example:
If your setup includes sample data (such as the taxi dataset), you should see tables like:
┌─name──────────┐
│ default.taxis │
└───────────────┘
Note
If you don't see any tables, this usually means:
- The environment hasn't created the sample tables yet
- The Nessie catalog service isn't fully initialized
- The sample data loading process hasn't completed
You can check the Nessie logs to see the catalog activity:
docker-compose logs nessie
To query a table (if available):
SELECT count(*) FROM `default.taxis`;
┌─count()─┐
│ 2171187 │
└─────────┘
Backticks required
Backticks are required because ClickHouse doesn't support more than one namespace.
To inspect the table DDL:
SHOW CREATE TABLE `default.taxis`;
┌─statement─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ CREATE TABLE demo.`default.taxis` │
│ ( │
│ `VendorID` Nullable(Int64), │
│ `tpep_pickup_datetime` Nullable(DateTime64(6)), │
│ `tpep_dropoff_datetime` Nullable(DateTime64(6)), │
│ `passenger_count` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `trip_distance` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `RatecodeID` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `store_and_fwd_flag` Nullable(String), │
│ `PULocationID` Nullable(Int64), │
│ `DOLocationID` Nullable(Int64), │
│ `payment_type` Nullable(Int64), │
│ `fare_amount` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `extra` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `mta_tax` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `tip_amount` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `tolls_amount` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `improvement_surcharge` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `total_amount` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `congestion_surcharge` Nullable(Float64), │
│ `airport_fee` Nullable(Float64) │
│ ) │
│ ENGINE = Iceberg('http://localhost:9002/my-bucket/default/taxis/', 'admin', '[HIDDEN]') │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Loading data from your Data Lake into ClickHouse
If you need to load data from the Nessie catalog into ClickHouse, start by creating a local ClickHouse table:
CREATE TABLE taxis
(
`VendorID` Int64,
`tpep_pickup_datetime` DateTime64(6),
`tpep_dropoff_datetime` DateTime64(6),
`passenger_count` Float64,
`trip_distance` Float64,
`RatecodeID` Float64,
`store_and_fwd_flag` String,
`PULocationID` Int64,
`DOLocationID` Int64,
`payment_type` Int64,
`fare_amount` Float64,
`extra` Float64,
`mta_tax` Float64,
`tip_amount` Float64,
`tolls_amount` Float64,
`improvement_surcharge` Float64,
`total_amount` Float64,
`congestion_surcharge` Float64,
`airport_fee` Float64
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(tpep_pickup_datetime)
ORDER BY (VendorID, tpep_pickup_datetime, PULocationID, DOLocationID);
Then load the data from your Nessie catalog table via an
INSERT INTO SELECT:
INSERT INTO taxis
SELECT * FROM demo.`default.taxis`;