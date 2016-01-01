Lakekeeper Catalog

Experimental feature. Learn more. Experimental feature.

Note Integration with the Lakekeeper Catalog works with Iceberg tables only. This integration supports both AWS S3 and other cloud storage providers.

ClickHouse supports integration with multiple catalogs (Unity, Glue, REST, Polaris, etc.). This guide will walk you through the steps to query your data using ClickHouse and the Lakekeeper catalog.

Lakekeeper is an open-source REST catalog implementation for Apache Iceberg that provides:

Rust native implementation for high performance and reliability

implementation for high performance and reliability REST API compliance with the Iceberg REST catalog specification

compliance with the Iceberg REST catalog specification Cloud storage integration with S3-compatible storage

Note As this feature is experimental, you will need to enable it using: SET allow_experimental_database_iceberg = 1;

For local development and testing, you can use a containerized Lakekeeper setup. This approach is ideal for learning, prototyping, and development environments.

Docker and Docker Compose: Ensure Docker is installed and running Sample Setup: You can use the Lakekeeper docker-compose setup

You can use the official Lakekeeper docker-compose setup which provides a complete environment with Lakekeeper, PostgreSQL metadata backend, and MinIO for object storage.

Step 1: Create a new folder in which to run the example, then create a file docker-compose.yml with the following configuration:

version: '3.8' services: lakekeeper: image: quay.io/lakekeeper/catalog:latest environment: - LAKEKEEPER__PG_ENCRYPTION_KEY=This-is-NOT-Secure! - LAKEKEEPER__PG_DATABASE_URL_READ=postgresql://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres - LAKEKEEPER__PG_DATABASE_URL_WRITE=postgresql://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres - RUST_LOG=info command: ["serve"] healthcheck: test: ["CMD", "/home/nonroot/lakekeeper", "healthcheck"] interval: 1s timeout: 10s retries: 10 start_period: 30s depends_on: migrate: condition: service_completed_successfully db: condition: service_healthy minio: condition: service_healthy ports: - 8181:8181 networks: - iceberg_net migrate: image: quay.io/lakekeeper/catalog:latest-main environment: - LAKEKEEPER__PG_ENCRYPTION_KEY=This-is-NOT-Secure! - LAKEKEEPER__PG_DATABASE_URL_READ=postgresql://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres - LAKEKEEPER__PG_DATABASE_URL_WRITE=postgresql://postgres:postgres@db:5432/postgres - RUST_LOG=info restart: "no" command: ["migrate"] depends_on: db: condition: service_healthy networks: - iceberg_net bootstrap: image: curlimages/curl depends_on: lakekeeper: condition: service_healthy restart: "no" command: - -w - "%{http_code}" - "-X" - "POST" - "-v" - "http://lakekeeper:8181/management/v1/bootstrap" - "-H" - "Content-Type: application/json" - "--data" - '{"accept-terms-of-use": true}' - "-o" - "/dev/null" networks: - iceberg_net initialwarehouse: image: curlimages/curl depends_on: lakekeeper: condition: service_healthy bootstrap: condition: service_completed_successfully restart: "no" command: - -w - "%{http_code}" - "-X" - "POST" - "-v" - "http://lakekeeper:8181/management/v1/warehouse" - "-H" - "Content-Type: application/json" - "--data" - '{"warehouse-name": "demo", "project-id": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000", "storage-profile": {"type": "s3", "bucket": "warehouse-rest", "key-prefix": "", "assume-role-arn": null, "endpoint": "http://minio:9000", "region": "local-01", "path-style-access": true, "flavor": "minio", "sts-enabled": true}, "storage-credential": {"type": "s3", "credential-type": "access-key", "aws-access-key-id": "minio", "aws-secret-access-key": "ClickHouse_Minio_P@ssw0rd"}}' - "-o" - "/dev/null" networks: - iceberg_net db: image: bitnami/postgresql:16.3.0 environment: - POSTGRESQL_USERNAME=postgres - POSTGRESQL_PASSWORD=postgres - POSTGRESQL_DATABASE=postgres healthcheck: test: ["CMD-SHELL", "pg_isready -U postgres -p 5432 -d postgres"] interval: 2s timeout: 10s retries: 5 start_period: 10s volumes: - postgres_data:/bitnami/postgresql networks: - iceberg_net minio: image: bitnami/minio:2025.4.22 environment: - MINIO_ROOT_USER=minio - MINIO_ROOT_PASSWORD=ClickHouse_Minio_P@ssw0rd - MINIO_API_PORT_NUMBER=9000 - MINIO_CONSOLE_PORT_NUMBER=9001 - MINIO_SCHEME=http - MINIO_DEFAULT_BUCKETS=warehouse-rest networks: iceberg_net: aliases: - warehouse-rest.minio ports: - "9002:9000" - "9003:9001" healthcheck: test: ["CMD", "mc", "ls", "local", "|", "grep", "warehouse-rest"] interval: 2s timeout: 10s retries: 3 start_period: 15s volumes: - minio_data:/bitnami/minio/data clickhouse: image: clickhouse/clickhouse-server:head container_name: lakekeeper-clickhouse user: '0:0' # Ensures root permissions ports: - "8123:8123" - "9000:9000" volumes: - clickhouse_data:/var/lib/clickhouse - ./clickhouse/data_import:/var/lib/clickhouse/data_import # Mount dataset folder networks: - iceberg_net environment: - CLICKHOUSE_DB=default - CLICKHOUSE_USER=default - CLICKHOUSE_DO_NOT_CHOWN=1 - CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD= depends_on: lakekeeper: condition: service_healthy minio: condition: service_healthy volumes: postgres_data: minio_data: clickhouse_data: networks: iceberg_net: driver: bridge

Step 2: Run the following command to start the services:

docker compose up -d

Step 3: Wait for all services to be ready. You can check the logs:

docker-compose logs -f

Note The Lakekeeper setup requires that sample data be loaded into the Iceberg tables first. Make sure the environment has created and populated the tables before attempting to query them through ClickHouse. The availability of tables depends on the specific docker-compose setup and sample data loading scripts.

Connect to your ClickHouse container:

docker exec -it lakekeeper-clickhouse clickhouse-client

Then create the database connection to the Lakekeeper catalog:

SET allow_experimental_database_iceberg = 1; CREATE DATABASE demo ENGINE = DataLakeCatalog('http://lakekeeper:8181/catalog', 'minio', 'ClickHouse_Minio_P@ssw0rd') SETTINGS catalog_type = 'rest', storage_endpoint = 'http://minio:9002/warehouse-rest', warehouse = 'demo'

Now that the connection is in place, you can start querying via the Lakekeeper catalog. For example:

USE demo; SHOW TABLES;

If your setup includes sample data (such as the taxi dataset), you should see tables like:

┌─name──────────┐ │ default.taxis │ └───────────────┘

Note If you don't see any tables, this usually means: The environment hasn't created the sample tables yet The Lakekeeper catalog service isn't fully initialized The sample data loading process hasn't completed You can check the Spark logs to see the table creation progress: docker-compose logs spark

To query a table (if available):

SELECT count(*) FROM `default.taxis`;

┌─count()─┐ │ 2171187 │ └─────────┘

Backticks required Backticks are required because ClickHouse doesn't support more than one namespace.

To inspect the table DDL:

SHOW CREATE TABLE `default.taxis`;

┌─statement─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ CREATE TABLE demo.`default.taxis` │ │ ( │ │ `VendorID` Nullable(Int64), │ │ `tpep_pickup_datetime` Nullable(DateTime64(6)), │ │ `tpep_dropoff_datetime` Nullable(DateTime64(6)), │ │ `passenger_count` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `trip_distance` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `RatecodeID` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `store_and_fwd_flag` Nullable(String), │ │ `PULocationID` Nullable(Int64), │ │ `DOLocationID` Nullable(Int64), │ │ `payment_type` Nullable(Int64), │ │ `fare_amount` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `extra` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `mta_tax` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `tip_amount` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `tolls_amount` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `improvement_surcharge` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `total_amount` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `congestion_surcharge` Nullable(Float64), │ │ `airport_fee` Nullable(Float64) │ │ ) │ │ ENGINE = Iceberg('http://minio:9002/warehouse-rest/warehouse/default/taxis/', 'minio', '[HIDDEN]') │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

If you need to load data from the Lakekeeper catalog into ClickHouse, start by creating a local ClickHouse table:

CREATE TABLE taxis ( `VendorID` Int64, `tpep_pickup_datetime` DateTime64(6), `tpep_dropoff_datetime` DateTime64(6), `passenger_count` Float64, `trip_distance` Float64, `RatecodeID` Float64, `store_and_fwd_flag` String, `PULocationID` Int64, `DOLocationID` Int64, `payment_type` Int64, `fare_amount` Float64, `extra` Float64, `mta_tax` Float64, `tip_amount` Float64, `tolls_amount` Float64, `improvement_surcharge` Float64, `total_amount` Float64, `congestion_surcharge` Float64, `airport_fee` Float64 ) ENGINE = MergeTree() PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(tpep_pickup_datetime) ORDER BY (VendorID, tpep_pickup_datetime, PULocationID, DOLocationID);

Then load the data from your Lakekeeper catalog table via an INSERT INTO SELECT :