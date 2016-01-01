AWS Glue Catalog

ClickHouse supports integration with multiple catalogs (Unity, Glue, Polaris, etc.). In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to query your data in S3 buckets using ClickHouse and the Glue Data Catalog.

note Glue supports many different table formats, but this integration only supports Iceberg tables.

To connect to the glue catalog, you will need to identify the region of your catalog and provide an access and secret key.

note Currently, the Glue catalog only supports access and secret keys, but we will support additional authentication approaches in the future.

establish a connection between ClickHouse and Glue Catalog.

Now that the connection is in place, you can start querying Glue:

You can see above that some tables above are not Iceberg tables, for instance iceberg-benchmark.hitsparquet . You won’t be able to query these as only Iceberg is currently supported.

To query a table:

note Backticks are required because ClickHouse doesn’t support more than one namespace.

To inspect the table DDL, run the following query:

If you need to load data from Databricks into ClickHouse, start by creating a local ClickHouse table:

Then load the data from your Iceberg table: