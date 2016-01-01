Accelerating analytics with MergeTree

In the previous section, you connected ClickHouse to a data catalog and queried open table formats directly. While querying data in place is convenient, lakehouse formats are not optimized for the low-latency, high-concurrency workloads that power dashboards and operational reporting. For these use cases, loading data into ClickHouse's MergeTree engine delivers dramatically better performance.

MergeTree offers several advantages over reading open table formats directly:

Sparse primary index - Orders data on disk by a chosen key, allowing ClickHouse to skip over large ranges of irrelevant rows during queries.

- Orders data on disk by a chosen key, allowing ClickHouse to skip over large ranges of irrelevant rows during queries. Enhanced data types - Native support for types such as JSON, LowCardinality, and Enum, enabling more compact storage and faster processing.

- Native support for types such as JSON, LowCardinality, and Enum, enabling more compact storage and faster processing. Skip indices and full-text indices - Secondary index structures that let ClickHouse skip granules that don't match a query's filter predicates, particularly effective for text search workloads.

and - Secondary index structures that let ClickHouse skip granules that don't match a query's filter predicates, particularly effective for text search workloads. Fast inserts with automatic compaction - ClickHouse is designed for high-throughput inserts and automatically merges data parts in the background, analogous to compaction in open table formats.

- ClickHouse is designed for high-throughput inserts and automatically merges data parts in the background, analogous to compaction in open table formats. Optimized for concurrent reads - MergeTree columnar storage layout, combined with multiple caching layers, supports real-time analytical workloads with high concurrency - something open table formats are not designed for.

This guide shows how to load data from a catalog into a MergeTree table using INSERT INTO SELECT for faster analytics.

We'll use the same Unity Catalog connection from the previous guide, connecting via the Iceberg REST endpoint:

SET allow_database_iceberg = 1; CREATE DATABASE unity ENGINE = DataLakeCatalog('https://<workspace-id>.cloud.databricks.com/api/2.1/unity-catalog/iceberg-rest') SETTINGS catalog_type = 'rest', catalog_credential = '<client-id>:<client-secret>', warehouse = 'workspace', oauth_server_uri = 'https://<workspace-id>.cloud.databricks.com/oidc/v1/token', auth_scope = 'all-apis,sql';

SHOW TABLES FROM unity ┌─name───────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ unity.logs │ │ unity.single_day_log │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

SHOW CREATE TABLE unity.`icebench.single_day_log` CREATE TABLE unity.`icebench.single_day_log` ( `pull_request_number` Nullable(Int64), `commit_sha` Nullable(String), `check_start_time` Nullable(DateTime64(6, 'UTC')), `check_name` Nullable(String), `instance_type` Nullable(String), `instance_id` Nullable(String), `event_date` Nullable(Date32), `event_time` Nullable(DateTime64(6, 'UTC')), `event_time_microseconds` Nullable(DateTime64(6, 'UTC')), `thread_name` Nullable(String), `thread_id` Nullable(Decimal(20, 0)), `level` Nullable(String), `query_id` Nullable(String), `logger_name` Nullable(String), `message` Nullable(String), `revision` Nullable(Int64), `source_file` Nullable(String), `source_line` Nullable(Decimal(20, 0)), `message_format_string` Nullable(String) ) ENGINE = Iceberg('s3://...')

This table contains ~283 million log rows from ClickHouse CI test runs - a realistic dataset for exploring analytical performance.

SELECT count() FROM unity.`icebench.single_day_log` ┌───count()─┐ │ 282634391 │ -- 282.63 million └───────────┘ 1 row in set. Elapsed: 1.265 sec.

Let's run a query that filters logs by thread name and instance type, searches the message text for errors, and groups results by logger:

SELECT logger_name, count() AS c FROM icebench.`icebench.single_day_log` WHERE (thread_name = 'TCPHandler') AND (instance_type = 'm6i.4xlarge') AND hasToken(message, 'error') GROUP BY logger_name ORDER BY c DESC LIMIT 5 ┌─logger_name──────────────┬────c─┐ │ executeQuery │ 6907 │ │ TCPHandler │ 4145 │ │ TCP-Session │ 790 │ │ PostgreSQLConnectionPool │ 530 │ │ ContextAccess (default) │ 392 │ └──────────────────────────┴──────┘ 5 rows in set. Elapsed: 8.921 sec. Processed 282.63 million rows, 5.42 GB (31.68 million rows/s., 607.26 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 4.35 GiB.

The query takes nearly 9 seconds because ClickHouse must perform a full table scan across all Parquet files in object storage. Performance could be improved with partitioning, but columns like logger_name may be too high cardinality to partition effectively. We also have no indices such as Text indices to further prune data. This is where MergeTree excels.

We create a MergeTree table with some effort to optimize the schema. Notice a few key differences from the Iceberg schema:

No Nullable wrappers - removing Nullable improves storage efficiency and query performance.

- removing improves storage efficiency and query performance. LowCardinality(String) on the level , instance_type , thread_name and check_name columns - dictionary-encodes a column with few distinct values for better compression and faster filtering.

on the , , and columns - dictionary-encodes a column with few distinct values for better compression and faster filtering. A full-text index on the message column - accelerates token-based text searches like hasToken(message, 'error') .

on the column - accelerates token-based text searches like . An ORDER BY key of (instance_type, thread_name, toStartOfMinute(event_time)) - aligns data on disk with common filter patterns so the sparse primary index can skip irrelevant granules.

SET enable_full_text_index = 1; CREATE TABLE single_day_log ( `pull_request_number` Int64, `commit_sha` String, `check_start_time` DateTime64(6, 'UTC'), `check_name` LowCardinality(String), `instance_type` LowCardinality(String), `instance_id` String, `event_date` Date32, `event_time` DateTime64(6, 'UTC'), `event_time_microseconds` DateTime64(6, 'UTC'), `thread_name` LowCardinality(String), `thread_id` Decimal(20, 0), `level` LowCardinality(String), `query_id` String, `logger_name` String, `message` String, `revision` Int64, `source_file` String, `source_line` Decimal(20, 0), `message_format_string` String, INDEX text_idx(message) TYPE text(tokenizer = splitByNonAlpha) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (instance_type, thread_name, toStartOfMinute(event_time))

Use INSERT INTO SELECT to load the ~300m from the lakehouse table into our ClickHouse table:

INSERT INTO single_day_log SELECT * FROM icebench.`icebench.single_day_log` 282634391 rows in set. Elapsed: 237.680 sec. Processed 282.63 million rows, 5.42 GB (1.19 million rows/s., 22.79 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 18.62 GiB.

If we now run the same query against the MergeTree table we see performance improves dramatically:

SELECT logger_name, count() AS c FROM single_day_log WHERE (thread_name = 'TCPHandler') AND (instance_type = 'm6i.4xlarge') AND hasToken(message, 'error') GROUP BY logger_name ORDER BY c DESC LIMIT 5 ┌─logger_name──────────────┬────c─┐ │ executeQuery │ 6907 │ │ TCPHandler │ 4145 │ │ TCP-Session │ 790 │ │ PostgreSQLConnectionPool │ 530 │ │ ContextAccess (default) │ 392 │ └──────────────────────────┴──────┘ 5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.220 sec. Processed 13.84 million rows, 2.85 GB (62.97 million rows/s., 12.94 GB/s.) Peak memory usage: 1.12 GiB.

The same query now completes in 0.22 seconds - a ~40x speedup. Two key optimizations drive this improvement:

Sparse primary index - The ORDER BY (instance_type, thread_name, ...) key means ClickHouse can skip directly to granules matching instance_type = 'm6i.4xlarge' and thread_name = 'TCPHandler' , reducing the rows processed from 283 million to just 14 million.

- The key means ClickHouse can skip directly to granules matching and , reducing the rows processed from 283 million to just 14 million. Full-text index - The text_idx index on the message column allows hasToken(message, 'error') to resolve via the index rather than scanning every message string, further reducing the data ClickHouse needs to read.

The result is a query that can comfortably power a real-time dashboard - at a scale and latency that querying Parquet files in object storage cannot match.