Customizing Ask AI chat with a semantic layer

The Ask AI chat agent can be customized to understand your specific business logic, data structures, and domain knowledge through AGENTS.md—a special saved query that acts as a semantic layer over the agent's system prompt.

By creating an AGENTS.md file, you can provide custom instructions that are injected at the start of every conversation to guide SQL query generation and data analysis based on your organization's unique requirements, calculations, and conventions.

When you save a query named "AGENTS.md" (case-sensitive) in the Cloud Console:

The Ask AI chat agent automatically loads this file when a message is sent The content is placed within a structured content tag and injected into the agent's system prompt The instructions are applied to all Ask AI chat conversations in that service

Create the saved query In the Cloud Console, create a new query Name it exactly: "AGENTS.md" (case-sensitive) Write your custom instructions in the query text editor (not actual SQL) Save the query Add your instructions Structure your instructions using clear, actionable language. Include: Business rules and calculations

Data structure guidance

Domain-specific terminology

Common query patterns

Performance optimization rules

Context is precious—every token depletes the agent's "attention budget." Like humans with limited working memory, language models experience performance degradation as context grows. This means finding the smallest possible set of high-signal tokens that maximize the likelihood of your desired outcome.

Strike a balance between two extremes:

Too specific : Hardcoding brittle if-else logic that creates fragility and maintenance complexity

: Hardcoding brittle if-else logic that creates fragility and maintenance complexity Too vague: High-level guidance that fails to give concrete signals or falsely assumes shared context

The optimal altitude is specific enough to guide behavior effectively, yet flexible enough for the model to apply strong heuristics. Start with a minimal prompt on the best model available, then add clear instructions based on observed failure modes.

Use XML tags or Markdown headers to create distinct, scannable sections:

<background_information> Context about your data and domain </background_information> <calculation_rules> Specific formulas and business logic </calculation_rules> <tool_guidance> How to use specific ClickHouse features </tool_guidance>

Examples are the "pictures worth a thousand words." Rather than stuffing every edge case into your prompt, curate a focused set of diverse examples that effectively portray expected behavior.

Include only frequently-needed instructions

Be concise—larger context degrades performance due to "context rot"

Remove outdated or rarely-used rules

Ensure sufficient information to guide desired behavior

Tip Minimal doesn't necessarily mean short. You need enough detail to ensure the agent adheres to expected behavior, just avoid unnecessary verbosity.

Guide the agent when metrics require specific calculations rather than direct column access:

<metric_calculations> IMPORTANT: "active_sessions" is NOT a column. It must be calculated. To calculate active sessions: COUNT(DISTINCT session_id || '|' || user_id) AS active_sessions This counts unique combinations of session and user identifiers. When the user asks for "active sessions" or "session count", always use this formula: SELECT date, COUNT(DISTINCT session_id || '|' || user_id) AS active_sessions FROM events GROUP BY date; </metric_calculations>

Define domain-specific calculations and categorizations:

<business_rules> Revenue Calculation: - Exclude refunded transactions: WHERE transaction_status != 'refunded' - Apply regional tax rates using CASE expressions - Use MRR for subscriptions: SUM(CASE WHEN billing_cycle = 'monthly' THEN amount WHEN billing_cycle = 'yearly' THEN amount / 12 ELSE 0 END) AS mrr Traffic Source Classification: Use CASE expression to categorize: CASE WHEN traffic_source IN ('google', 'bing', 'organic') THEN 'Organic Search' WHEN traffic_source IN ('facebook', 'instagram', 'social') THEN 'Social Media' WHEN traffic_source = 'direct' THEN 'Direct' ELSE 'Other' END AS source_category Customer Segmentation: - Enterprise: annual_contract_value >= 100000 - Mid-Market: annual_contract_value >= 10000 AND annual_contract_value < 100000 - SMB: annual_contract_value < 10000 Always include these categorizations when generating traffic or revenue reports. </business_rules>

Document unconventional data formats or legacy schema decisions:

<data_structure_notes> The user_status column uses numeric codes, not strings: - 1 = 'active' - 2 = 'inactive' - 3 = 'suspended' - 99 = 'deleted' When filtering or displaying user status, always use: CASE user_status WHEN 1 THEN 'active' WHEN 2 THEN 'inactive' WHEN 3 THEN 'suspended' WHEN 99 THEN 'deleted' END AS status_label The product_metadata column contains JSON strings that must be parsed: SELECT product_id, JSONExtractString(product_metadata, 'category') AS category, JSONExtractInt(product_metadata, 'inventory_count') AS inventory FROM products; </data_structure_notes>

Map business terms to technical implementation: