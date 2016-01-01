Using AI Chat in ClickHouse Cloud
This guide explains how to enable and use the AI Chat feature in the ClickHouse Cloud Console.
Prerequisites
- You must have access to a ClickHouse Cloud organization with AI features enabled (contact your org admin or support if unavailable).
Open the AI Chat panel
- Navigate to a ClickHouse Cloud service.
- In the left sidebar, click the sparkle icon labeled “Ask AI”.
- (Shortcut) Press ⌘ + ' (macOS) or Ctrl + ' (Linux/Windows) to toggle open.
Accept the data usage consent (first run)
- On first use you are prompted with a consent dialog describing data handling and third‑party LLM sub-processors.
- Review and accept to proceed. If you decline, the panel will not open.
Choose a chat mode
AI Chat currently supports:
- Agent: Multi‑step reasoning over schema + metadata (service must be awake).
- Docs AI (Ask): Focused Q&A grounded in official ClickHouse documentation and best‑practice references.
Use the mode selector at the bottom-left of the flyout to switch.
Compose and send a message
- Type your question (e.g. “Create a materialized view to aggregate daily events by user”).
- Press Enter to send (use Shift + Enter for a newline).
- While the model is processing you can click “Stop” to interrupt.
Understanding “Agent” thinking steps
In Agent mode you may see expandable intermediate “thinking” or planning steps. These provide transparency into how the assistant forms its answer. Collapse or expand as needed.
Starting new chats
Click the “New Chat” button to clear context and begin a fresh session.
Viewing chat history
- The lower section lists your recent chats.
- Select a previous chat to load its messages.
- Delete a conversation using the trash icon.
Working with generated SQL
When the assistant returns SQL:
- Review for correctness.
- Click “Open in editor” to load the query into a new SQL tab.
- Modify and execute within the Console.
Stopping or interrupting a response
If a response is taking too long or diverging:
- Click the “Stop” button (visible while processing).
- The message is marked as interrupted; you can refine your prompt and resend.
Keyboard shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open AI Chat
⌘ + ' /
Ctrl + '
|Send message
Enter
|New line
Shift + Enter