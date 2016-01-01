Skip to main content
Machine Learning and GenAI

ClickHouse is ideally suited as a real-time database to power Machine Learning workloads. With ClickHouse, it's easier than ever to unleash GenAI on your analytics data. In this section, you'll find some guides around how ClickHouse is used for Machine Learning and GenAI.

SectionDescription
AI chatThis guide explains how to enable and use the AI Chat feature in the ClickHouse Cloud Console.
MCPA collection of guides to get you setup using Model Context Protocol (MCP) with ClickHouse
AI-powered SQL generationThis feature allows users to describe their data requirements in plain text, which the system then translates into corresponding SQL statements.