Using ClickHouse MCP server with LibreChat
This guide explains how to set up LibreChat with a ClickHouse MCP server using Docker and connect it to the ClickHouse example datasets.
Install docker
You will need Docker to run LibreChat and the MCP server. To get Docker:
- Visit docker.com
- Download Docker desktop for your operating system
- Install Docker by following the instructions for your operating system
- Open Docker Desktop and ensure it is running
For more information, see the Docker documentation.
Clone the LibreChat repository
Open a terminal (command prompt, terminal or PowerShell) and clone the LibreChat repository using the following command:
Create and edit the .env file
Copy the example configuration file from
.env.example to
.env:
Open the
.env file in your favorite text editor. You will see sections for
many popular LLM providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS bedrock etc, for
example:
Replace
user_provided with your API key for the LLM provider you want to use.
If you don't have an API key you can use a local LLM like Ollama. You'll see how to do this later in step "Install Ollama". For now don't modify the .env file and continue with the next steps.
Create a librechat.yaml file
Run the following command to create a new
librechat.yaml file:
This creates the main configuration file for LibreChat.
Add ClickHouse MCP server to Docker compose
Next we'll add the ClickHouse MCP server to the LibreChat Docker compose file so that the LLM can interact with the ClickHouse SQL playground.
Create a file called
docker-compose.override.yml and add the following configuration to it:
If you want to explore your own data, you can do so by using the host, username and password of your own ClickHouse Cloud service.
Configure MCP server in librechat.yaml
Open
librechat.yaml and place the following configuration at the end of the file:
This configures LibreChat to connect to the MCP server running on Docker.
Find the following line:
For simplicity, we will remove the need to authenticate for now:
Add a local LLM using Ollama (optional)
Install Ollama
Go to the Ollama website and install Ollama for your system.
Once installed, you can run a model like this:
This will pull the model to your local machine if it is not present.
For a list of models see the Ollama library
Configure Ollama in librechat.yaml
Once the model has downloaded, configure it in
librechat.yaml:
Start all services
From the root of the LibreChat project folder, run the following command to start the services:
Wait until all services are fully running.
Open LibreChat in your browser
Once all services are up and running, open your browser and go to
http://localhost:3080/
Create a free LibreChat account if you don't yet have one, and sign in. You should now see the LibreChat interface connected to the ClickHouse MCP server, and optionally, your local LLM.
From the chat interface, select
clickhouse-playground as your MCP server:
You can now prompt the LLM to explore the ClickHouse example datasets. Give it a go: