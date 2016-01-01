Once you've got Claude Desktop installed, it's time to configure the ClickHouse MCP server. We can do this via the Claude Desktop configuration file.

To find this file, first go to the settings page ( Cmd+, on a Mac) and then click on the Developer tab on the left menu. You'll then see the following screen, on which you'll need to click on the Edit config button:

This will take you to a directory containing the configuration file ( claude_desktop_config.json ). The first time you open that file, it will likely contain the following content:

The mcpServers dictionary takes in the name of an MCP Server as a key, and a dictionary of configuration options as a value.

For example, the ClickHouse MCP server configuration connecting to the ClickHouse Playground would look like this:

Once you've updated the config, you'll need to restart Claude Desktop for the changes to take effect.