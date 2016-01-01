Using ClickHouse MCP server with AnythingLLM
This guide explains how to set up AnythingLLM with a ClickHouse MCP server using Docker and connect it to the ClickHouse example datasets.
Install Docker
You will need Docker to run LibreChat and the MCP server. To get Docker:
- Visit docker.com
- Download Docker desktop for your operating system
- Install Docker by following the instructions for your operating system
- Open Docker Desktop and ensure it is running
For more information, see the Docker documentation.
Pull AnythingLLM Docker image
Run the following command to pull the AnythingLLM Docker image to your machine:
Setup storage location
Create a directory for storage and initialize the environment file:
Configure MCP Server config file
Create the
plugins directory:
Create a file called
anythingllm_mcp_servers.json in the
plugins directory and add the following contents:
If you want to explore your own data, you can do so by using the host, username and password of your own ClickHouse Cloud service.
Start the AnythingLLM Docker container
Run the following command to start the AnythingLLM Docker container:
Once that's started, navigate to
http://localhost:3001 in your browser.
Select the model that you want to use and provide your API key.
Wait for MCP Servers to start up
Click on the tool icon in the bottom left-hand side of the UI:
Click on
Agent Skills and look under the
MCP Servers section.
Wait until you see
Mcp ClickHouse set to
On
Chat with ClickHouse MCP Server with AnythingLLM
We're now ready to start a chat.
To make MCP Servers available to a chat, you'll need to prefix the first message in the conversation with
@agent.