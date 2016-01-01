How to build a ClickHouse-backed AI Agent with Streamlit

In this guide you'll learn how to build a web-based AI agent using Streamlit that can interact with ClickHouse's SQL playground using ClickHouse's MCP Server and Agno.

Example application This example creates a full web application that provides a chat interface for querying ClickHouse data. You can find the source code for this example in the examples repository.

You'll need to have Python installed on your system. You'll need to have uv installed

installed You'll need an Anthropic API key, or API key from another LLM provider

You can run the following steps to create your Streamlit application.