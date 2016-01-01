How to build a PydanticAI agent using ClickHouse MCP Server
In this guide, you'll learn how to build a PydanticAI agent that can interact with ClickHouse's SQL playground using ClickHouse's MCP Server.
This example can be found as a notebook in the examples repository.
Prerequisites
- You'll need to have Python installed on your system.
- You'll need to have
pipinstalled on your system.
- You'll need an Anthropic API key, or API key from another LLM provider
You can run the following steps either from your Python REPL or via script.
Install libraries
Install the required library by running the following commands:
Setup credentials
Next, you'll need to provide your Anthropic API key:
If you don't have an Anthropic API key, and want to use another LLM provider, you can find the instructions for setting up your credentials in the PydanticAI docs
Next, define the credentials needed to connect to the ClickHouse SQL playground:
Initialize MCP Server and PydanticAI agent
Now configure the ClickHouse MCP Server to point at the ClickHouse SQL playground:
Ask the agent a question
Finally, you can ask the agent a question:
You'll get back a similar response as below: