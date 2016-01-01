How to build an OpenAI agent using ClickHouse MCP Server
In this guide, you'll learn how to build an OpenAI agent that can interact with ClickHouse's SQL playground using ClickHouse's MCP Server.
Example notebook
This example can be found as a notebook in the examples repository.
Prerequisites
- You'll need to have Python installed on your system.
- You'll need to have
pipinstalled on your system.
- You'll need an OpenAI API key
You can run the following steps either from your Python REPL or via script.
Install libraries
Install the required library by running the following commands:
Setup credentials
Next, you'll need to provide your OpenAI API key:
Initialize MCP Server and OpenAI agent
Now configure the ClickHouse MCP Server to point at the ClickHouse SQL playground, initialize your OpenAI agent and ask it a question: