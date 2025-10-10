[10/10/25 11:26:20] INFO Starting MCP server 'mcp-clickhouse' with transport 'stdio' server.py:1502 2025-10-10 11:26:20,183 - mcp.server.lowlevel.server - INFO - Processing request of type ListToolsRequest 2025-10-10 11:26:20,184 - mcp.server.lowlevel.server - INFO - Processing request of type ListPromptsRequest 2025-10-10 11:26:20,185 - mcp.server.lowlevel.server - INFO - Processing request of type ListResourcesRequest [INFO] 2025-10-10T11:26:20 mcp_agent.workflows.llm.augmented_llm_openai.database-anayst - Using reasoning model 'gpt-5-mini-2025-08-07' with 'medium' reasoning effort [INFO] 2025-10-10T11:26:23 mcp_agent.mcp.mcp_aggregator.database-anayst - Requesting tool call { "data": { "progress_action": "Calling Tool", "tool_name": "list_databases", "server_name": "clickhouse", "agent_name": "database-anayst" } } 2025-10-10 11:26:23,477 - mcp.server.lowlevel.server - INFO - Processing request of type CallToolRequest 2025-10-10 11:26:23,479 - The data appears to include only months Jan–Aug 2025 (so 2025 is incomplete). There are extreme outliers (min £100, max £127,700,000) that skew the mean. What I computed (how) I ran aggregations on the uk.price-paid tables in ClickHouse: - overall 2025 summary (count, mean, median, min, max) from uk.uk_price_paid_simple_partitioned - monthly breakdown for 2025 (transactions, mean, median) - top towns in 2025 by average price (towns with >= 50 transactions) - year comparison: 2024 vs 2025 (count, mean, median) - breakdown by property type for 2025 (counts, avg, median) using uk.uk_price_paid Key numbers (from the dataset) - Overall 2025 (recorded transactions): transactions = 376,633; mean price = £362,282.66; median price = £281,000; min = £100; max = £127,700,000. - By month (2025): (month, transactions, mean price, median price) - Jan: 53,927, mean £386,053, median £285,000 - Feb: 58,740, mean £371,803, median £285,000 - Mar: 95,274, mean £377,200, median £315,000 - Apr: 24,987, mean £331,692, median £235,000 - May: 39,013, mean £342,380, median £255,000 - Jun: 41,446, mean £334,667, median £268,500 - Jul: 44,431, mean £348,293, median £277,500 - Aug: 18,815, mean £364,653, median £292,999 (Only months 1–8 are present in the dataset.) - Top towns by average price (2025, towns with ≥50 transactions) - TRING: 126 txns, avg £1,973,274 - BUCKHURST HILL: 98 txns, avg £1,441,331 - ASCOT: 175 txns, avg £1,300,748 - RADLETT: 69 txns, avg £1,160,217 - COBHAM: 115 txns, avg £1,035,192 - EAST MOLESEY, BEACONSFIELD, ESHER, CHALFONT ST GILES, THAMES DITTON are also in the top 10 (all high-average commuter/affluent towns). - Year comparison (2024 vs 2025 as recorded) - 2024: 859,960 transactions, mean £390,879, median £280,000 - 2025: 376,633 transactions, mean £362,283, median £281,000 (2025 counts are much lower because the dataset only includes part of the year.) - By property type (2025) - detached: 85,362 txns, avg £495,714, median £415,000 - semi-detached: 107,580 txns, avg £319,922, median £270,000 - flat: 62,975 txns, avg £298,529, median £227,000 - terraced: 112,832 txns, avg £286,616, median £227,000 - other: 7,884 txns, avg £1,087,765 (median £315,000) — note small-group and outlier effect Important caveats and data quality notes - The dataset appears partial for 2025 (only months Jan–Aug present). Any “2025” totals are not full-year figures. - Large outliers exist (e.g., max £127.7M, and min £100). These likely include data-entry errors or non-standard records and inflate the mean. Median is often a more robust measure here. - “other” property-type averages are unstable due to low/heterogeneous counts and outliers. - I did not filter by is_new, duration, or other metadata; those filters can change results (for example excluding new-builds or leaseholds). - The tables are Price Paid-style transaction records (recorded sales) — they do not directly represent asking prices or valuations. Suggested next steps (I can run these) - Clean out obvious outliers (e.g., prices < £10k or > £10M) and recompute averages/medians. - Produce regional / county / postcode-area summaries and maps. - Compute month-on-month or rolling 3-month median to show trend through 2025. - Produce year-on-year (YoY) growth rates by month (e.g., Mar 2025 vs Mar 2024). - Forecast for full 2025 using simple extrapolation or time-series modelling (but better after deciding how to handle missing months/outliers). If you want, I can: - Re-run the same aggregations after removing extreme outliers and show cleaned results. - Produce YoY monthly growth and charts (I can return CSV or JSON aggregates you can chart). Which would you like me to do next? [INFO] 2025-10-10T11:27:51 mcp_agent.mcp.mcp_aggregator.database-anayst - Last aggregator closing, shutting down all persistent connections... [INFO] 2025-10-10T11:27:51 mcp_agent.mcp.mcp_connection_manager - Disconnecting all persistent server connections... 