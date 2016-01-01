How to build an AI Agent with Claude Agent SDK and the ClickHouse MCP Server
In this guide you'll learn how to build a Claude Agent SDK AI agent that can interact with ClickHouse's SQL playground using ClickHouse's MCP Server.
Example notebook
This example can be found as a notebook in the examples repository.
Prerequisites
- You'll need to have Python installed on your system.
- You'll need to have
pipinstalled on your system.
- You'll need an Anthropic API key
You can run the following steps either from your Python REPL or via script.
Install libraries
Install the Claude Agent SDK library by running the following commands:
Setup credentials
Next, you'll need to provide your Anthropic API key:
Next, define the credentials needed to connect to the ClickHouse SQL playground:
Initialize MCP Server and Claude Agent SDK agent
Now configure the ClickHouse MCP Server to point at the ClickHouse SQL playground and also initialize our agent and ask it a question:
Note the code inside the
for block is filtering the output for brevity.