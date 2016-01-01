Skip to main content
Troubleshooting common issues

Having problems with ClickHouse? Find the solutions to common issues here.

Performance and errors

Queries running slowly, timeouts, or getting specific error messages like "Memory limit exceeded" or "Connection refused."

Show performance and error solutions

Memory and resources

High memory usage, out-of-memory crashes, or need help sizing your ClickHouse deployment.

Show memory solutions

Connections and Authentication

Can't connect to ClickHouse, authentication failures, SSL certificate errors, or client setup issues.

Show connection solutions

Setup and configuration

Initial installation, server configuration, database creation, data ingestion issues, or replication setup.

Show setup and configuration solutions

Still need help?

If you can't find a solution:

  1. Ask AI - Ask AI for instant answers.
  2. Check system tables - Overview
  3. Review server logs - Look for error messages in your ClickHouse logs
  4. Ask the community - Join Our Community Slack, GitHub Discussions
  5. Get professional support - ClickHouse Cloud support