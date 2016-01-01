Troubleshooting common issues
Having problems with ClickHouse? Find the solutions to common issues here.
Performance and errors
Queries running slowly, timeouts, or getting specific error messages like "Memory limit exceeded" or "Connection refused."
Show performance and error solutions
Query performance
- Find which queries are using the most resources
- Complete query optimization guide
- Optimize JOIN operations
- Run diagnostic queries to find bottlenecks
Data insertion performance
Advanced analysis tools
Error messages
- "Memory limit exceeded" → Debug memory limit errors
- "Connection refused" → Fix connection problems
- "Login failures" → Set up users, roles, and permissions
- "SSL certificate errors" → Fix certificate problems
- "Table/database errors" → Database creation guide | Table UUID problems
- "Network timeouts" → Network troubleshooting
- Other issues → Track errors across your cluster
Memory and resources
High memory usage, out-of-memory crashes, or need help sizing your ClickHouse deployment.
Show memory solutions
Memory debugging and monitoring:
- Identify what's using memory
- Check current memory usage
- Memory allocation profiling
- Analyze memory usage patterns
Memory configuration:
Scaling and sizing:
Connections and Authentication
Can't connect to ClickHouse, authentication failures, SSL certificate errors, or client setup issues.
Show connection solutions
Basic Connection issues
Client interfaces
- Native ClickHouse clients
- MySQL interface problems
- PostgreSQL interface issues
- gRPC interface configuration
- SSH interface setup
Network and data
Setup and configuration
Initial installation, server configuration, database creation, data ingestion issues, or replication setup.
Show setup and configuration solutions
Initial setup
Database management
Data operations
- Optimize bulk data insertion
- Handle data format problems
- Set up streaming data pipelines
- Improve S3 integration performance
Advanced configuration
Still need help?
If you can't find a solution:
- Ask AI - Ask AI for instant answers.
- Check system tables - Overview
- Review server logs - Look for error messages in your ClickHouse logs
- Ask the community - Join Our Community Slack, GitHub Discussions
- Get professional support - ClickHouse Cloud support