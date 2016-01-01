The too many parts problem
Understanding the problem
ClickHouse will throw a "Too many parts" error to prevent severe performance degradation. Small parts cause multiple issues: poor query performance from reading and merging more files during queries, increased memory usage since each part requires metadata in memory, reduced compression efficiency as smaller data blocks compress less effectively, higher I/O overhead from more file handles and seek operations, and slower background merges giving the merge scheduler more work.
Recognize the problem early
This query monitors table fragmentation by analyzing part counts and sizes across all active tables. It identifies tables with excessive or undersized parts that may need merge optimization. Use this regularly to catch fragmentation issues before they impact query performance.
