The too many parts problem

ClickHouse will throw a "Too many parts" error to prevent severe performance degradation. Small parts cause multiple issues: poor query performance from reading and merging more files during queries, increased memory usage since each part requires metadata in memory, reduced compression efficiency as smaller data blocks compress less effectively, higher I/O overhead from more file handles and seek operations, and slower background merges giving the merge scheduler more work.

This query monitors table fragmentation by analyzing part counts and sizes across all active tables. It identifies tables with excessive or undersized parts that may need merge optimization. Use this regularly to catch fragmentation issues before they impact query performance.

-- Challenge: Replace with your actual database and table names for production use -- Experiment: Adjust the part count thresholds (1000, 500, 100) based on your system SELECT database, table, count() as total_parts, sum(rows) as total_rows, round(avg(rows), 0) as avg_rows_per_part, min(rows) as min_rows_per_part, max(rows) as max_rows_per_part, round(sum(bytes_on_disk) / 1024 / 1024, 2) as total_size_mb, CASE WHEN count() > 1000 THEN 'CRITICAL - Too many parts (>1000)' WHEN count() > 500 THEN 'WARNING - Many parts (>500)' WHEN count() > 100 THEN 'CAUTION - Getting many parts (>100)' ELSE 'OK - Reasonable part count' END as parts_assessment, CASE WHEN avg(rows) < 1000 THEN 'POOR - Very small parts' WHEN avg(rows) < 10000 THEN 'FAIR - Small parts' WHEN avg(rows) < 100000 THEN 'GOOD - Medium parts' ELSE 'EXCELLENT - Large parts' END as part_size_assessment FROM system.parts WHERE active = 1 AND database NOT IN ('system', 'information_schema') GROUP BY database, table ORDER BY total_parts DESC LIMIT 20;