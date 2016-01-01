Materialized views: how they can become a double edged sword
The 10x storage anti-pattern
Real production problem: "We had a materialized view. The raw log table was around 20 gig but the view from that log table exploded to 190 gig, so almost 10x the size of the raw table. This happened because we were creating one row per attribute and each log can have 10 attributes."
Rule: If your
GROUP BY creates more rows than it eliminates, you're building an expensive index, not a materialized view.
Production materialized view health validation
This query helps you predict whether a materialized view will compress or explode your data before you create it. Run it against your actual table and columns to avoid the "190GB explosion" scenario.
What it shows:
- Low aggregation ratio (<10%) = Good MV, significant compression
- High aggregation ratio (>70%) = Bad MV, storage explosion risk
- Storage multiplier = How much bigger/smaller your MV will be
When materialized views become a problem
Warning signs to monitor:
- Insert latency increases (queries that took 10ms now take 100ms+)
- "Too many parts" errors appearing more frequently
- CPU spikes during insert operations
- Insert timeouts that didn't happen before
You can compare insert performance before and after adding MVs using
system.query_log to track query duration trends.
Video sources
- ClickHouse at CommonRoom - Kirill Sapchuk - Source of the "over enthusiastic about materialized views" and "20GB→190GB explosion" case study