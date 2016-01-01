Materialized views: how they can become a double edged sword

Real production problem: "We had a materialized view. The raw log table was around 20 gig but the view from that log table exploded to 190 gig, so almost 10x the size of the raw table. This happened because we were creating one row per attribute and each log can have 10 attributes."

Rule: If your GROUP BY creates more rows than it eliminates, you're building an expensive index, not a materialized view.

This query helps you predict whether a materialized view will compress or explode your data before you create it. Run it against your actual table and columns to avoid the "190GB explosion" scenario.

What it shows:

Low aggregation ratio (<10%) = Good MV, significant compression

High aggregation ratio (>70%) = Bad MV, storage explosion risk

Storage multiplier = How much bigger/smaller your MV will be

-- Replace with your actual table and columns SELECT count() as total_rows, uniq(your_group_by_columns) as unique_combinations, round(uniq(your_group_by_columns) / count() * 100, 2) as aggregation_ratio FROM your_table WHERE your_filter_conditions; -- If aggregation_ratio > 70%, reconsider your MV design -- If aggregation_ratio < 10%, you'll get good compression

Warning signs to monitor:

Insert latency increases (queries that took 10ms now take 100ms+)

"Too many parts" errors appearing more frequently

CPU spikes during insert operations

Insert timeouts that didn't happen before

You can compare insert performance before and after adding MVs using system.query_log to track query duration trends.