ClickHouse community wisdom: tips and tricks from meetups
These interactive guides represent collective wisdom from hundreds of production deployments. Each runnable example helps you understand ClickHouse patterns using real GitHub events data - practice these concepts to avoid common mistakes and accelerate your success.
Combine this collected knowledge with our Best Practices guide for optimal ClickHouse Experience.
Problem-specific quick jumps
|Issue
|Document
|Description
|Production issue
|Debugging insights
|Community production debugging tips
|Slow queries
|Performance optimization
|Optimize Performance
|Materialized views
|MV double-edged sword
|Avoid 10x storage instances
|Too many parts
|Too many parts
|Addressing the 'Too Many Parts' error and performance slowdown
|High costs
|Cost optimization
|Optimize Cost
|Success stories
|Success stories
|Examples of ClickHouse in successful use cases
