ClickHouse community wisdom: tips and tricks from meetups

These interactive guides represent collective wisdom from hundreds of production deployments. Each runnable example helps you understand ClickHouse patterns using real GitHub events data - practice these concepts to avoid common mistakes and accelerate your success.

Combine this collected knowledge with our Best Practices guide for optimal ClickHouse Experience.

Issue Document Description Production issue Debugging insights Community production debugging tips Slow queries Performance optimization Optimize Performance Materialized views MV double-edged sword Avoid 10x storage instances Too many parts Too many parts Addressing the 'Too Many Parts' error and performance slowdown High costs Cost optimization Optimize Cost Success stories Success stories Examples of ClickHouse in successful use cases

Last Updated: Based on community meetup insights through 2024-2025

Contributing: Found a mistake or have a new lesson? Community contributions welcome