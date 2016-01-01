Skip to main content
ClickHouse community wisdom: tips and tricks from meetups

These interactive guides represent collective wisdom from hundreds of production deployments. Each runnable example helps you understand ClickHouse patterns using real GitHub events data - practice these concepts to avoid common mistakes and accelerate your success.

Combine this collected knowledge with our Best Practices guide for optimal ClickHouse Experience.

Problem-specific quick jumps

Production issueDebugging insightsCommunity production debugging tips
Slow queriesPerformance optimizationOptimize Performance
Materialized viewsMV double-edged swordAvoid 10x storage instances
Too many partsToo many partsAddressing the 'Too Many Parts' error and performance slowdown
High costsCost optimizationOptimize Cost
Success storiesSuccess storiesExamples of ClickHouse in successful use cases

Last Updated: Based on community meetup insights through 2024-2025
Contributing: Found a mistake or have a new lesson? Community contributions welcome