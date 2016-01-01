nth_value

Returns the first non-NULL value evaluated against the nth row (offset) in its ordered frame.

Syntax

For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.

Parameters

x — Column name.

— Column name. offset — nth row to evaluate current row against.

Returned value

The first non-NULL value evaluated against the nth row (offset) in its ordered frame.

Example

In this example the nth-value function is used to find the third-highest salary from a fictional dataset of salaries of Premier League football players.

Query:

Result: