nth_value
Returns the first non-NULL value evaluated against the nth row (offset) in its ordered frame.
Syntax
For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.
Parameters
x— Column name.
offset— nth row to evaluate current row against.
Returned value
- The first non-NULL value evaluated against the nth row (offset) in its ordered frame.
Example
In this example the
nth-value function is used to find the third-highest salary from a fictional dataset of salaries of Premier League football players.
Query:
Result: