Returns a value evaluated at the row that is offset rows after the current row within the ordered frame.

Danger leadInFrame behavior differs from the standard SQL lead window function. Clickhouse window function leadInFrame respects the window frame. To get behavior identical to the lead , use ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING .

Syntax

For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.

Parameters

x — Column name.

offset — Offset to apply. (U)Int*. (Optional - 1 by default).

— Offset to apply. (U)Int*. (Optional - by default). default — Value to return if calculated row exceeds the boundaries of the window frame. (Optional - default value of column type when omitted).

Returned value

value evaluated at the row that is offset rows after the current row within the ordered frame.

Example

This example looks at historical data for Nobel Prize winners and uses the leadInFrame function to return a list of successive winners in the physics category.

Query:

Result: