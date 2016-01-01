last_value
Returns the last value evaluated within its ordered frame. By default, NULL arguments are skipped, however the
RESPECT NULLS modifier can be used to override this behaviour.
Syntax
Alias:
anyLast.
Note
Using the optional modifier
RESPECT NULLS after
first_value(column_name) will ensure that
NULL arguments are not skipped.
See NULL processing for more information.
Alias:
lastValueRespectNulls
For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.
Returned value
- The last value evaluated within its ordered frame.
Example
In this example the
last_value function is used to find the lowest paid footballer from a fictional dataset of salaries of Premier League football players.
Query:
Result: