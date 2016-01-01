lagInFrame
Returns a value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset row before the current row within the ordered frame.
Danger
lagInFrame behavior differs from the standard SQL
lag window function.
Clickhouse window function
lagInFrame respects the window frame.
To get behavior identical to the
lag, use
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING.
Syntax
For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.
Parameters
x— Column name.
offset— Offset to apply. (U)Int*. (Optional -
1by default).
default— Value to return if calculated row exceeds the boundaries of the window frame. (Optional - default value of column type when omitted).
Returned value
- Value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset before the current row within the ordered frame.
Example
This example looks at historical data for a specific stock and uses the
lagInFrame function to calculate a day-to-day delta and percentage change in the closing price of the stock.
Query:
Result: