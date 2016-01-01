lag
Returns a value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset before the current row within the ordered frame.
This function is similar to
lagInFrame, but always uses the
ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING frame.
Syntax
For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.
Parameters
x— Column name.
offset— Offset to apply. (U)Int*. (Optional -
1by default).
default— Value to return if calculated row exceeds the boundaries of the window frame. (Optional - default value of column type when omitted).
Returned value
- Value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset before the current row within the ordered frame.
Example
This example looks at historical data for a specific stock and uses the
lag function to calculate a day-to-day delta and percentage change in the closing price of the stock.