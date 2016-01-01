lag

Returns a value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset before the current row within the ordered frame. This function is similar to lagInFrame , but always uses the ROWS BETWEEN UNBOUNDED PRECEDING AND UNBOUNDED FOLLOWING frame.

Syntax

For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.

Parameters

x — Column name.

— Offset to apply. (U)Int*. (Optional - by default). default — Value to return if calculated row exceeds the boundaries of the window frame. (Optional - default value of column type when omitted).

Returned value

Value evaluated at the row that is at a specified physical offset before the current row within the ordered frame.

Example