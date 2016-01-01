first_value

Returns the first value evaluated within its ordered frame. By default, NULL arguments are skipped, however the RESPECT NULLS modifier can be used to override this behaviour.

Syntax

Alias: any .

Note Using the optional modifier RESPECT NULLS after first_value(column_name) will ensure that NULL arguments are not skipped. See NULL processing for more information. Alias: firstValueRespectNulls

For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.

Returned value

The first value evaluated within its ordered frame.

Example

In this example the first_value function is used to find the highest paid footballer from a fictional dataset of salaries of Premier League football players.

Query:

Result: