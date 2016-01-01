first_value
Returns the first value evaluated within its ordered frame. By default, NULL arguments are skipped, however the
RESPECT NULLS modifier can be used to override this behaviour.
Syntax
Alias:
any.
Note
Using the optional modifier
RESPECT NULLS after
first_value(column_name) will ensure that
NULL arguments are not skipped.
See NULL processing for more information.
Alias:
firstValueRespectNulls
For more detail on window function syntax see: Window Functions - Syntax.
Returned value
- The first value evaluated within its ordered frame.
Example
In this example the
first_value function is used to find the highest paid footballer from a fictional dataset of salaries of Premier League football players.
Query:
Result: