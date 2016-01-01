Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

ytsaurus Table Function

Experimental feature. Learn more.

The table function allows to read data from the YTsaurus cluster.

Syntax

ytsaurus(http_proxy_url, cypress_path, oauth_token, format)
Info

This is an experimental feature that may change in backwards-incompatible ways in the future releases. Enable usage of the YTsaurus table function with allow_experimental_ytsaurus_table_function setting. Input the command set allow_experimental_ytsaurus_table_function = 1.

Arguments

  • http_proxy_url — URL to the YTsaurus http proxy.
  • cypress_path — Cypress path to the data source.
  • oauth_token — OAuth token.
  • format — The format of the data source.

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified ytsaurus cypress path in YTsaurus cluster.

See Also