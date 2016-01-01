ytsaurus Table Function
Experimental feature. Learn more.
The table function allows to read data from the YTsaurus cluster.
Syntax
This is an experimental feature that may change in backwards-incompatible ways in the future releases.
Enable usage of the YTsaurus table function
with allow_experimental_ytsaurus_table_function setting.
Input the command
set allow_experimental_ytsaurus_table_function = 1.
Arguments
http_proxy_url— URL to the YTsaurus http proxy.
cypress_path— Cypress path to the data source.
oauth_token— OAuth token.
format— The format of the data source.
Returned value
A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified ytsaurus cypress path in YTsaurus cluster.
