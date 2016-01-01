ytsaurus Table Function

The table function allows to read data from the YTsaurus cluster.

ytsaurus(http_proxy_url, cypress_path, oauth_token, format)

http_proxy_url — URL to the YTsaurus http proxy.

— URL to the YTsaurus http proxy. cypress_path — Cypress path to the data source.

— Cypress path to the data source. oauth_token — OAuth token.

— OAuth token. format — The format of the data source.

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading data in the specified ytsaurus cypress path in YTsaurus cluster.

