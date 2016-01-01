Values Table Function
The
Values table function allows you to create temporary storage which fills
columns with values. It is useful for quick testing or generating sample data.
Note
Values is a case-insensitive function. I.e.
VALUES or
values are both valid.
Syntax
The basic syntax of the
VALUES table function is:
It is commonly used as:
Arguments
column1_name Type1, ...(optional). String specifying the column names and types. If this argument is omitted columns will be named as
c1,
c2, etc.
(value1_row1, value2_row1). Tuples containing values of any type.
Note
Comma separated tuples can be replaced by single values as well. In this case each value is taken to be a new row. See the examples section for details.
Returned value
- Returns a temporary table containing the provided values.
Examples
VALUES can also be used with single values rather than tuples. For example:
Or without providing a row specification (
'column1_name Type1, column2_name Type2, ...'
in the syntax), in which case the columns are automatically named.
For example: