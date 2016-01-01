url
url function creates a table from the
URL with given
format and
structure.
url function may be used in
SELECT and
INSERT queries on data in URL tables.
Syntax
Parameters
URL— HTTP or HTTPS server address, which can accept
GETor
POSTrequests (for
SELECTor
INSERTqueries correspondingly). Type: String.
format— Format of the data. Type: String.
structure— Table structure in
'UserID UInt64, Name String'format. Determines column names and types. Type: String.
headers- Headers in
'headers('key1'='value1', 'key2'='value2')'format. You can set headers for HTTP call.
Returned value
A table with the specified format and structure and with data from the defined
URL.
Examples
Getting the first 3 lines of a table that contains columns of
String and UInt32 type from HTTP-server which answers in CSV format.
Inserting data from a
URL into a table:
Globs in URL
Patterns in curly brackets
{ } are used to generate a set of shards or to specify failover addresses. Supported pattern types and examples see in the description of the remote function.
Character
| inside patterns is used to specify failover addresses. They are iterated in the same order as listed in the pattern. The number of generated addresses is limited by glob_expansion_max_elements setting.
Virtual Columns
_path— Path to the
URL. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_file— Resource name of the
URL. Type:
LowCardinality(String).
_size— Size of the resource in bytes. Type:
Nullable(UInt64). If the size is unknown, the value is
NULL.
_time— Last modified time of the file. Type:
Nullable(DateTime). If the time is unknown, the value is
NULL.
_headers- HTTP response headers. Type:
Map(LowCardinality(String), LowCardinality(String)).
Hive-style partitioning
When setting
use_hive_partitioning is set to 1, ClickHouse will detect Hive-style partitioning in the path (
/name=value/) and will allow to use partition columns as virtual columns in the query. These virtual columns will have the same names as in the partitioned path, but starting with
_.
Example
Use virtual column, created with Hive-style partitioning
Storage Settings
- engine_url_skip_empty_files - allows to skip empty files while reading. Disabled by default.
- enable_url_encoding - allows to enable/disable decoding/encoding path in uri. Enabled by default.
