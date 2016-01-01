url

url function creates a table from the URL with given format and structure .

url function may be used in SELECT and INSERT queries on data in URL tables.

Syntax

Parameters

URL — HTTP or HTTPS server address, which can accept GET or POST requests (for SELECT or INSERT queries correspondingly). Type: String.

format — Format of the data. Type: String.

structure — Table structure in 'UserID UInt64, Name String' format. Determines column names and types. Type: String.

headers - Headers in 'headers('key1'='value1', 'key2'='value2')' format. You can set headers for HTTP call.

Returned value

A table with the specified format and structure and with data from the defined URL .

Examples

Getting the first 3 lines of a table that contains columns of String and UInt32 type from HTTP-server which answers in CSV format.

Inserting data from a URL into a table:

Patterns in curly brackets { } are used to generate a set of shards or to specify failover addresses. Supported pattern types and examples see in the description of the remote function. Character | inside patterns is used to specify failover addresses. They are iterated in the same order as listed in the pattern. The number of generated addresses is limited by glob_expansion_max_elements setting.

_path — Path to the URL . Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Path to the . Type: . _file — Resource name of the URL . Type: LowCardinality(String) .

— Resource name of the . Type: . _size — Size of the resource in bytes. Type: Nullable(UInt64) . If the size is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Size of the resource in bytes. Type: . If the size is unknown, the value is . _time — Last modified time of the file. Type: Nullable(DateTime) . If the time is unknown, the value is NULL .

— Last modified time of the file. Type: . If the time is unknown, the value is . _headers - HTTP response headers. Type: Map(LowCardinality(String), LowCardinality(String)) .

When setting use_hive_partitioning is set to 1, ClickHouse will detect Hive-style partitioning in the path ( /name=value/ ) and will allow to use partition columns as virtual columns in the query. These virtual columns will have the same names as in the partitioned path, but starting with _ .

Example

Use virtual column, created with Hive-style partitioning

engine_url_skip_empty_files - allows to skip empty files while reading. Disabled by default.

enable_url_encoding - allows to enable/disable decoding/encoding path in uri. Enabled by default.

