timeSeriesSelector Table Function

Reads time series from a TimeSeries table filtered by a selector and with timestamps in a specified interval. This function is similar to range selectors but it's used to implement instant selectors too.

Syntax

timeSeriesSelector('db_name', 'time_series_table', 'instant_query', min_time, max_time)
timeSeriesSelector(db_name.time_series_table, 'instant_query', min_time, max_time)
timeSeriesSelector('time_series_table', 'instant_query', min_time, max_time)

Arguments

  • db_name - The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located.
  • time_series_table - The name of a TimeSeries table.
  • instant_query - An instant selector written in PromQL syntax, without @ or offset modifiers.
  • `min_time - Start timestamp, inclusive.
  • `max_time - End timestamp, inclusive.

Returned value

The function returns three columns:

  • id - Contains the identifiers of time series matching the specified selector.
  • timestamp - Contains timestamps.
  • value - Contains values.

There is no specific order for returned data.

Example

SELECT * FROM timeSeriesSelector(mytable, 'http_requests{job="prometheus"}', now() - INTERVAL 10 MINUTES, now())