timeSeriesSelector Table Function

Reads time series from a TimeSeries table filtered by a selector and with timestamps in a specified interval. This function is similar to range selectors but it's used to implement instant selectors too.

timeSeriesSelector('db_name', 'time_series_table', 'instant_query', min_time, max_time) timeSeriesSelector(db_name.time_series_table, 'instant_query', min_time, max_time) timeSeriesSelector('time_series_table', 'instant_query', min_time, max_time)

db_name - The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located.

- The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located. time_series_table - The name of a TimeSeries table.

- The name of a TimeSeries table. instant_query - An instant selector written in PromQL syntax, without @ or offset modifiers.

- An instant selector written in PromQL syntax, without or modifiers. `min_time - Start timestamp, inclusive.

`max_time - End timestamp, inclusive.

The function returns three columns:

id - Contains the identifiers of time series matching the specified selector.

- Contains the identifiers of time series matching the specified selector. timestamp - Contains timestamps.

- Contains timestamps. value - Contains values.

There is no specific order for returned data.