timeSeriesSelector Table Function
Reads time series from a TimeSeries table filtered by a selector and with timestamps in a specified interval. This function is similar to range selectors but it's used to implement instant selectors too.
Syntax
Arguments
db_name- The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located.
time_series_table- The name of a TimeSeries table.
instant_query- An instant selector written in PromQL syntax, without
@or
offsetmodifiers.
- `min_time - Start timestamp, inclusive.
- `max_time - End timestamp, inclusive.
Returned value
The function returns three columns:
id- Contains the identifiers of time series matching the specified selector.
timestamp- Contains timestamps.
value- Contains values.
There is no specific order for returned data.