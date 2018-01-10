s3 Table Function

Provides a table-like interface to select/insert files in Amazon S3 and Google Cloud Storage. This table function is similar to the hdfs function, but provides S3-specific features.

If you have multiple replicas in your cluster, you can use the s3Cluster function instead to parallelize inserts.

When using the s3 table function with INSERT INTO...SELECT , data is read and inserted in a streaming fashion. Only a few blocks of data reside in memory while the blocks are continuously read from S3 and pushed into the destination table.

Syntax

GCS The S3 Table Function integrates with Google Cloud Storage by using the GCS XML API and HMAC keys. See the Google interoperability docs for more details about the endpoint and HMAC. For GCS, substitute your HMAC key and HMAC secret where you see access_key_id and secret_access_key .

Parameters

s3 table function supports the following plain parameters:

url — Bucket url with path to file. Supports following wildcards in readonly mode: * , ** , ? , {abc,def} and {N..M} where N , M — numbers, 'abc' , 'def' — strings. For more information see here. GCS The GCS url is in this format as the endpoint for the Google XML API is different than the JSON API:

and not https://storage.cloud.google.com . :::

NOSIGN — If this keyword is provided in place of credentials, all the requests will not be signed.

— If this keyword is provided in place of credentials, all the requests will not be signed. access_key_id and secret_access_key — Keys that specify credentials to use with given endpoint. Optional.

and — Keys that specify credentials to use with given endpoint. Optional. session_token - Session token to use with the given keys. Optional when passing keys.

- Session token to use with the given keys. Optional when passing keys. format — The format of the file.

— The format of the file. structure — Structure of the table. Format 'column1_name column1_type, column2_name column2_type, ...' .

— Structure of the table. Format . compression_method — Parameter is optional. Supported values: none , gzip or gz , brotli or br , xz or LZMA , zstd or zst . By default, it will autodetect compression method by file extension.

— Parameter is optional. Supported values: , or , or , or , or . By default, it will autodetect compression method by file extension. headers - Parameter is optional. Allows headers to be passed in the S3 request. Pass in the format headers(key=value) e.g. headers('x-amz-request-payer' = 'requester') .

Arguments can also be passed using named collections. In this case url , access_key_id , secret_access_key , format , structure , compression_method work in the same way, and some extra parameters are supported:

filename — appended to the url if specified.

— appended to the url if specified. use_environment_credentials — enabled by default, allows passing extra parameters using environment variables AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_RELATIVE_URI , AWS_CONTAINER_CREDENTIALS_FULL_URI , AWS_CONTAINER_AUTHORIZATION_TOKEN , AWS_EC2_METADATA_DISABLED .

— enabled by default, allows passing extra parameters using environment variables , , , . no_sign_request — disabled by default.

— disabled by default. expiration_window_seconds — default value is 120.

Returned value

A table with the specified structure for reading or writing data in the specified file.

Examples

Selecting the first 5 rows from the table from S3 file https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/aapl_stock.csv :

Note ClickHouse uses filename extensions to determine the format of the data. For example, we could have run the previous command without the CSVWithNames : ClickHouse also can determine the compression method of the file. For example, if the file was zipped up with a .csv.gz extension, ClickHouse would decompress the file automatically.

Suppose that we have several files with following URIs on S3:

Count the amount of rows in files ending with numbers from 1 to 3:

Count the total amount of rows in all files in these two directories:

Tip If your listing of files contains number ranges with leading zeros, use the construction with braces for each digit separately or use ? .

Count the total amount of rows in files named file-000.csv , file-001.csv , ... , file-999.csv :

Insert data into file test-data.csv.gz :

Insert data into file test-data.csv.gz from existing table:

Glob ** can be used for recursive directory traversal. Consider the below example, it will fetch all files from my-test-bucket-768 directory recursively:

The below get data from all test-data.csv.gz files from any folder inside my-test-bucket directory recursively:

Note. It is possible to specify custom URL mappers in the server configuration file. Example:

The URL 's3://clickhouse-public-datasets/my-test-bucket-768/**/test-data.csv.gz' would be replaced to 'http://clickhouse-public-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/my-test-bucket-768/**/test-data.csv.gz'

Custom mapper can be added into config.xml :

For production use cases it is recommended to use named collections. Here is the example:

If you specify PARTITION BY expression when inserting data into S3 table, a separate file is created for each partition value. Splitting the data into separate files helps to improve reading operations efficiency.

Examples

Using partition ID in a key creates separate files:

As a result, the data is written into three files: file_x.csv , file_y.csv , and file_z.csv .

Using partition ID in a bucket name creates files in different buckets:

As a result, the data is written into three files in different buckets: my_bucket_1/file.csv , my_bucket_10/file.csv , and my_bucket_20/file.csv .

ClickHouse tries to fetch credentials from many different types of sources. Sometimes, it can produce problems when accessing some buckets that are public causing the client to return 403 error code. This issue can be avoided by using NOSIGN keyword, forcing the client to ignore all the credentials, and not sign the requests.

For non-public buckets, users can pass an aws_access_key_id and aws_secret_access_key to the function. For example:

This is appropriate for one-off accesses or in cases where credentials can easily be rotated. However, this is not recommended as a long-term solution for repeated access or where credentials are sensitive. In this case, we recommend users rely on role-based access.

Role-based access for S3 in ClickHouse Cloud is documented here.

Once configured, a roleARN can be passed to the s3 function via an extra_credentials parameter. For example:

Further examples can be found here

Suppose that we have several archive files with following URIs on S3:

Extracting data from these archives is possible using ::. Globs can be used both in the url part as well as in the part after :: (responsible for the name of a file inside the archive).

Note ClickHouse supports three archive formats: ZIP TAR 7Z While ZIP and TAR archives can be accessed from any supported storage location, 7Z archives can only be read from the local filesystem where ClickHouse is installed.

_path — Path to the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) . In case of archive, shows path in a format: "{path_to_archive}::{path_to_file_inside_archive}"

— Path to the file. Type: . In case of archive, shows path in a format: _file — Name of the file. Type: LowCardinality(String) . In case of archive shows name of the file inside the archive.

— Name of the file. Type: . In case of archive shows name of the file inside the archive. _size — Size of the file in bytes. Type: Nullable(UInt64) . If the file size is unknown, the value is NULL . In case of archive shows uncompressed file size of the file inside the archive.

— Size of the file in bytes. Type: . If the file size is unknown, the value is . In case of archive shows uncompressed file size of the file inside the archive. _time — Last modified time of the file. Type: Nullable(DateTime) . If the time is unknown, the value is NULL .

When setting use_hive_partitioning is set to 1, ClickHouse will detect Hive-style partitioning in the path ( /name=value/ ) and will allow to use partition columns as virtual columns in the query. These virtual columns will have the same names as in the partitioned path, but starting with _ .

Example

Use virtual column, created with Hive-style partitioning

To access a requester-pays bucket, a header x-amz-request-payer = requester must be passed in any requests. This is achieved by passing the parameter headers('x-amz-request-payer' = 'requester') to the s3 function. For example:

s3_truncate_on_insert - allows to truncate file before insert into it. Disabled by default.

s3_create_new_file_on_insert - allows to create a new file on each insert if format has suffix. Disabled by default.

s3_skip_empty_files - allows to skip empty files while reading. Enabled by default.

See Also