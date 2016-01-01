remote, remoteSecure
Table function
remote allows to access remote servers on-the-fly, i.e. without creating a Distributed table. Table function
remoteSecure is same as
remote but over a secure connection.
Both functions can be used in
SELECT and
INSERT queries.
Syntax
Parameters
-
addresses_expr— A remote server address or an expression that generates multiple addresses of remote servers. Format:
hostor
host:port.
The
hostcan be specified as a server name, or as a IPv4 or IPv6 address. An IPv6 address must be specified in square brackets.
The
portis the TCP port on the remote server. If the port is omitted, it uses tcp_port from the server config file for table function
remote(by default, 9000) and tcp_port_secure for table function
remoteSecure(by default, 9440).
For IPv6 addresses, a port is required.
If only parameter
addresses_expris specified,
dband
tablewill use
system.oneby default.
Type: String.
-
db— Database name. Type: String.
-
table— Table name. Type: String.
-
user— User name. If not specified,
defaultis used. Type: String.
-
password— User password. If not specified, an empty password is used. Type: String.
-
sharding_key— Sharding key to support distributing data across nodes. For example:
insert into remote('127.0.0.1:9000,127.0.0.2', db, table, 'default', rand()). Type: UInt32.
Arguments also can be passed using named collections.
Returned value
A table located on a remote server.
Usage
As table functions
remote and
remoteSecure re-establish the connection for each request, it is recommended to use a
Distributed table instead. Also, if hostnames are set, the names are resolved, and errors are not counted when working with various replicas. When processing a large number of queries, always create the
Distributed table ahead of time, and do not use the
remote table function.
The
remote table function can be useful in the following cases:
- One-time data migration from one system to another
- Accessing a specific server for data comparison, debugging, and testing, i.e. ad-hoc connections.
- Queries between various ClickHouse clusters for research purposes.
- Infrequent distributed requests that are made manually.
- Distributed requests where the set of servers is re-defined each time.
Addresses
Multiple addresses can be comma-separated. In this case, ClickHouse will use distributed processing and send the query to all specified addresses (like shards with different data). Example:
Examples
Selecting data from a remote server:
Or using named collections:
Inserting data into a table on a remote server:
Migration of tables from one system to another:
This example uses one table from a sample dataset. The database is
imdb, and the table is
actors.
On the source ClickHouse system (the system that currently hosts the data)
-
Verify the source database and table name (
imdb.actors)
-
Get the CREATE TABLE statement from the source:
Response
On the destination ClickHouse system:
-
Create the destination database:
-
Using the CREATE TABLE statement from the source, create the destination:
Back on the source deployment:
Insert into the new database and table created on the remote system. You will need the host, port, username, password, destination database, and destination table.
Globbing
Patterns in curly brackets
{ } are used to generate a set of shards and to specify replicas. If there are multiple pairs of curly brackets, then the direct product of the corresponding sets is generated.
The following pattern types are supported.
{a,b,c}- Represents any of alternative strings
a,
bor
c. The pattern is replaced with
ain the first shard address and replaced with
bin the second shard address and so on. For instance,
example0{1,2}-1generates addresses
example01-1and
example02-1.
{N..M}- A range of numbers. This pattern generates shard addresses with incrementing indices from
Nto (and including)
M. For instance,
example0{1..2}-1generates
example01-1and
example02-1.
{0n..0m}- A range of numbers with leading zeroes. This pattern preserves leading zeroes in indices. For instance,
example{01..03}-1generates
example01-1,
example02-1and
example03-1.
{a|b}- Any number of variants separated by a
|. The pattern specifies replicas. For instance,
example01-{1|2}generates replicas
example01-1and
example01-2.
The query will be sent to the first healthy replica. However, for
remote the replicas are iterated in the order currently set in the load_balancing setting.
The number of generated addresses is limited by table_function_remote_max_addresses setting.