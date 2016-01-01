Skip to main content
prometheusQuery Table Function

Evaluates a prometheus query using data from a TimeSeries table over a range of evaluation times.

Syntax

prometheusQueryRange('db_name', 'time_series_table', 'promql_query', start_time, end_time, step)
prometheusQueryRange(db_name.time_series_table, 'promql_query', start_time, end_time, step)
prometheusQueryRange('time_series_table', 'promql_query', start_time, end_time, step)

Arguments

  • db_name - The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located.
  • time_series_table - The name of a TimeSeries table.
  • promql_query - A query written in PromQL syntax.
  • start_time - The start time of the evaluation range.
  • end_time - The end time of the evaluation range.
  • step - The step used to iterate the evaluation time from start_time to end_time (inclusively).

Returned value

The function can returns different columns depending on the result type of the query passed to parameter promql_query:

Result TypeResult ColumnsExample
vectortags Array(Tuple(String, String)), timestamp TimestampType, value ValueTypeprometheusQuery(mytable, 'up')
matrixtags Array(Tuple(String, String)), time_series Array(Tuple(TimestampType, ValueType))prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up[1m]')
scalarscalar ValueTypeprometheusQuery(mytable, '1h30m')
stringstring StringprometheusQuery(mytable, '"abc"')

Example

SELECT * FROM prometheusQueryRange(mytable, 'rate(http_requests{job="prometheus"}[10m])[1h:10m]', now() - INTERVAL 10 MINUTES, now(), INTERVAL 1 MINUTE)