prometheusQuery Table Function

Evaluates a prometheus query using data from a TimeSeries table over a range of evaluation times.

prometheusQueryRange('db_name', 'time_series_table', 'promql_query', start_time, end_time, step) prometheusQueryRange(db_name.time_series_table, 'promql_query', start_time, end_time, step) prometheusQueryRange('time_series_table', 'promql_query', start_time, end_time, step)

db_name - The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located.

- The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located. time_series_table - The name of a TimeSeries table.

- The name of a TimeSeries table. promql_query - A query written in PromQL syntax.

- A query written in PromQL syntax. start_time - The start time of the evaluation range.

- The start time of the evaluation range. end_time - The end time of the evaluation range.

- The end time of the evaluation range. step - The step used to iterate the evaluation time from start_time to end_time (inclusively).

The function can returns different columns depending on the result type of the query passed to parameter promql_query :

Result Type Result Columns Example vector tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), timestamp TimestampType, value ValueType prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up') matrix tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), time_series Array(Tuple(TimestampType, ValueType)) prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up[1m]') scalar scalar ValueType prometheusQuery(mytable, '1h30m') string string String prometheusQuery(mytable, '"abc"')