prometheusQuery Table Function

Evaluates a prometheus query using data from a TimeSeries table.

prometheusQuery('db_name', 'time_series_table', 'promql_query', evaluation_time) prometheusQuery(db_name.time_series_table, 'promql_query', evaluation_time) prometheusQuery('time_series_table', 'promql_query', evaluation_time)

db_name - The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located.

time_series_table - The name of a TimeSeries table.

promql_query - A query written in PromQL syntax.

evaluation_time - The evaluation timestamp. To evaluate a query at the current time, use now() as evaluation_time`.

The function can returns different columns depending on the result type of the query passed to parameter promql_query :

Result Type Result Columns Example vector tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), timestamp TimestampType, value ValueType prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up') matrix tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), time_series Array(Tuple(TimestampType, ValueType)) prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up[1m]') scalar scalar ValueType prometheusQuery(mytable, '1h30m') string string String prometheusQuery(mytable, '"abc"')