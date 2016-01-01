Skip to main content
prometheusQuery Table Function

Evaluates a prometheus query using data from a TimeSeries table.

Syntax

prometheusQuery('db_name', 'time_series_table', 'promql_query', evaluation_time)
prometheusQuery(db_name.time_series_table, 'promql_query', evaluation_time)
prometheusQuery('time_series_table', 'promql_query', evaluation_time)

Arguments

  • db_name - The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located.
  • time_series_table - The name of a TimeSeries table.
  • promql_query - A query written in PromQL syntax.
  • evaluation_time - The evaluation timestamp. To evaluate a query at the current time, use now()asevaluation_time`.

Returned value

The function can returns different columns depending on the result type of the query passed to parameter promql_query:

Result TypeResult ColumnsExample
vectortags Array(Tuple(String, String)), timestamp TimestampType, value ValueTypeprometheusQuery(mytable, 'up')
matrixtags Array(Tuple(String, String)), time_series Array(Tuple(TimestampType, ValueType))prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up[1m]')
scalarscalar ValueTypeprometheusQuery(mytable, '1h30m')
stringstring StringprometheusQuery(mytable, '"abc"')

Example

SELECT * FROM prometheusQuery(mytable, 'rate(http_requests{job="prometheus"}[10m])[1h:10m]', now())