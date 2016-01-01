prometheusQuery Table Function
Evaluates a prometheus query using data from a TimeSeries table.
Syntax
Arguments
db_name- The name of the database where a TimeSeries table is located.
time_series_table- The name of a TimeSeries table.
promql_query- A query written in PromQL syntax.
evaluation_time - The evaluation timestamp. To evaluate a query at the current time, usenow()
asevaluation_time`.
Returned value
The function can returns different columns depending on the result type of the query passed to parameter
promql_query:
|Result Type
|Result Columns
|Example
|vector
|tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), timestamp TimestampType, value ValueType
|prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up')
|matrix
|tags Array(Tuple(String, String)), time_series Array(Tuple(TimestampType, ValueType))
|prometheusQuery(mytable, 'up[1m]')
|scalar
|scalar ValueType
|prometheusQuery(mytable, '1h30m')
|string
|string String
|prometheusQuery(mytable, '"abc"')