primes Table Function
primes() – Returns an infinite table with a single
prime column (UInt64) that contains prime numbers in ascending order, starting from 2. Use
LIMIT (and optionally
OFFSET) to restrict the number of rows.
primes(N) – Returns a table with the single
prime column (UInt64) that contains the first
N prime numbers, starting from 2.
primes(N, M) - Returns a table with the single
prime column (UInt64) that contains
M prime numbers starting from the
N-th prime (0-based).
primes(N, M, S) - Returns a table with the single
prime column (UInt64) that contains
M prime numbers starting from the
N-th prime (0-based) with step
S (by prime index). The returned primes correspond to indices
N, N + S, N + 2S, ..., N + (M - 1)S.
S must be >= 1.
This is similar to the
system.primes system table.
The following queries are equivalent:
And the following queries are equivalent:
Examples
The first 10 primes.
The first prime greater than 1e15.
The first 7 Mersenne primes.
Note
- The fastest forms are the plain range and point-filter variants that use the default step (
1), for example
primes(N)or
primes() LIMIT N. These forms use an optimized prime generator to compute very large primes efficiently. For example, the following query executes almost instantly:
- Using a non-zero offset and/or step greater than 1 (
primes(offset, count)/
primes(offset, count, step)) may be slower because additional primes may need to be generated and skipped internally. If you don't need an offset or step, omit them.