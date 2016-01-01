primes Table Function

primes() – Returns an infinite table with a single prime column (UInt64) that contains prime numbers in ascending order, starting from 2. Use LIMIT (and optionally OFFSET ) to restrict the number of rows. primes(N) – Returns a table with the single prime column (UInt64) that contains the first N prime numbers, starting from 2. primes(N, M) - Returns a table with the single prime column (UInt64) that contains M prime numbers starting from the N -th prime (0-based). primes(N, M, S) - Returns a table with the single prime column (UInt64) that contains M prime numbers starting from the N -th prime (0-based) with step S (by prime index). The returned primes correspond to indices N, N + S, N + 2S, ..., N + (M - 1)S . S must be >= 1.

This is similar to the system.primes system table.

The following queries are equivalent:

SELECT * FROM primes(10); SELECT * FROM primes(0, 10); SELECT * FROM primes() LIMIT 10; SELECT * FROM system.primes LIMIT 10; SELECT * FROM system.primes WHERE prime IN (2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29);

And the following queries are equivalent:

SELECT * FROM primes(10, 10); SELECT * FROM primes() LIMIT 10 OFFSET 10; SELECT * FROM system.primes LIMIT 10 OFFSET 10;

The first 10 primes.

SELECT * FROM primes(10);

┌─prime─┐ │ 2 │ │ 3 │ │ 5 │ │ 7 │ │ 11 │ │ 13 │ │ 17 │ │ 19 │ │ 23 │ │ 29 │ └───────┘

The first prime greater than 1e15.

SELECT prime FROM primes() WHERE prime > toUInt64(1e15) LIMIT 1;

┌────────────prime─┐ │ 1000000000000037 │ -- 1.00 quadrillion └──────────────────┘

The first 7 Mersenne primes.

SELECT prime FROM primes() WHERE bitAnd(prime, prime + 1) = 0 LIMIT 7;

┌──prime─┐ │ 3 │ │ 7 │ │ 31 │ │ 127 │ │ 8191 │ │ 131071 │ │ 524287 │ └────────┘

The fastest forms are the plain range and point-filter variants that use the default step ( 1 ), for example primes(N) or primes() LIMIT N . These forms use an optimized prime generator to compute very large primes efficiently. For example, the following query executes almost instantly:

SELECT sum(prime) FROM primes() WHERE prime BETWEEN toUInt64(1e6) AND toUInt64(1e6) + 100 OR prime BETWEEN toUInt64(1e12) AND toUInt64(1e12) + 100 OR prime BETWEEN toUInt64(1e15) AND toUInt64(1e15) + 100 OR prime IN (9999999967, 9999999971, 9999999973) OR prime == 1000000000000037;

┌───────sum(prime)─┐ │ 2004010006000641 │ -- 2.00 quadrillion └──────────────────┘