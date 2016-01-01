postgresql
Allows
SELECT and
INSERT queries to be performed on data that is stored on a remote PostgreSQL server.
Syntax
Parameters
host:port— PostgreSQL server address.
database— Remote database name.
table— Remote table name.
user— PostgreSQL user.
password— User password.
schema— Non-default table schema. Optional.
on_conflict— Conflict resolution strategy. Example:
ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING. Optional.
Arguments also can be passed using named collections. In this case
host and
port should be specified separately. This approach is recommended for production environment.
Returned Value
A table object with the same columns as the original PostgreSQL table.
In the
INSERT query to distinguish table function
postgresql(...) from table name with column names list you must use keywords
FUNCTION or
TABLE FUNCTION. See examples below.
Implementation Details
SELECT queries on PostgreSQL side run as
COPY (SELECT ...) TO STDOUT inside read-only PostgreSQL transaction with commit after each
SELECT query.
Simple
WHERE clauses such as
=,
!=,
>,
>=,
<,
<=, and
IN are executed on the PostgreSQL server.
All joins, aggregations, sorting,
IN [ array ] conditions and the
LIMIT sampling constraint are executed in ClickHouse only after the query to PostgreSQL finishes.
INSERT queries on PostgreSQL side run as
COPY "table_name" (field1, field2, ... fieldN) FROM STDIN inside PostgreSQL transaction with auto-commit after each
INSERT statement.
PostgreSQL Array types converts into ClickHouse arrays.
Be careful, in PostgreSQL an array data type column like Integer[] may contain arrays of different dimensions in different rows, but in ClickHouse it is only allowed to have multidimensional arrays of the same dimension in all rows.
Supports multiple replicas that must be listed by
|. For example:
or
Supports replicas priority for PostgreSQL dictionary source. The bigger the number in map, the less the priority. The highest priority is
0.
Examples
Table in PostgreSQL:
Selecting data from ClickHouse using plain arguments:
Or using named collections:
Inserting:
Using Non-default Schema:
See Also
